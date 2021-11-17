How to watch Rome in Australia

Before Game of Thrones, the cloak-and-dagger politics and epic-battle landscape was very different, with only small skirmishes into the genre. But that all changed when Rome rode onto the scene, giving viewers a delicious insight into the world of backstabbing politics, bloodthirsty campaigns and slightly-exaggerated history lessons when the Roman Empire was at its peak. But while the series, like the Roman Empire itself, has ended long ago, where exactly can you find it if you’re looking to go back in time? Find out how to watch Rome in this Canstar Blue guide.

How to watch Rome

Rome is available to stream on both BINGE and Foxtel, with the series also available to purchase through iTunes and Google Play.

Watch Rome on BINGE

Both seasons of Rome are available to stream on BINGE.

Keen to check out some other classics? Check out what’s on BINGE! Prices start at $10 per month for a basic package and go up to $18 per month. Check out the plan inclusions in the below table. This table includes links to a referral partner.

Watch Rome on Foxtel

Similarly to BINGE, Foxtel also has both seasons of Rome available to stream, thanks to its showcase of HBO shows.

Watch Rome on iTunes

Both seasons of Rome are available to purchase and download through iTunes, with seasons costing upwards of $29.99 each. The complete series is also available for $49.99.

Watch Rome on Google Play

Individual seasons of Rome are available to purchase on Google Play from $17.99, with individual episodes available from $1.99 each.

What is Rome about?

Rome is set in the 1st Century BC, a time where Ancient Rome transitions from Republic to Empire, and the aftermath that follows. Following two Roman soldiers – Lucius and Titus – who happen to be in and around the many important events of the time, the show also explores the dangerous nature of Roman politics, as well as the cutthroat high-society, who play their own game to stay in power. While originally slated for five seasons, Rome was only produced for two, but still packs enough intrigue and action to keep history fans and TV enthusiasts entertained.

Picture credit: BINGE