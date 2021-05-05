How to watch RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under

Sometimes it feels like everyone else in the world has had the chance to host RuPaul, except for us… Well con-drag-ulations Australia, the queen of all drag queen’s is bringing his runway show Down Under, and we are ready. Season 13 will feature 10 contestants from New Zealand and Australia, as well as judges RuPaul, Michelle Visage and Australia’s very own Rhys Nicholson. And as if that wasn’t good enough, celebrity judges Taika Waititi, Danni and Kylie Minogue have already been locked in for the first two episodes! But where exactly can you catch all the action? Find out how to RuPaul’s adventure Down Under in this Canstar Blue guide.

Where to watch RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under

RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under is showing exclusively on streaming service Stan.

RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under on Stan

Stan is the exclusive home to RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under, with the platform also host to all 13 seasons of RuPaul’s other drag adventures.

What is RuPaul’s Drag Race all about?

RuPaul, the world’s favourite drag queen, hosts an annual competition in a quest to find the most glamorous drag queen. Contestants must compete in a series of challenges that test their drag skills in order to take out the prize. Drag queens who compete in the competition have the chance of launching their own successful careers, upping the stakes of the show and making for cut-throat competition and high-level entertainment. Nothing is off the table for these queens, and we’re here for it.

Advertisement

Sign up to BINGE

If BINGE’s huge library of quality movies sounds like the perfect streaming service for you, there are three plans to choose from, with different inclusions on each plan tier. Prices start at $10 per month for a basic package and go up to $18 per month. Check out the plan inclusions in the below table. This table includes links to a referral partner.