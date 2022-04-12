How to Watch Russian Doll in Australia

A remarkable joint effort by Natasha Lyonne, Amy Poehler and Leslye Headland, Russian Doll is the antidote to your Netflix paralysis. Starring Natasha Lyonne as a time warping murder victim, the series is spun with such a mesmerising plot, you’ll quickly drop your tired comparisons to Groundhog Day. Get your endless party started, and find out how to watch every episode of Russian Doll with Canstar Blue.

How to watch Russian Doll

You can stream Russian Doll on Netflix, with season two  available from April 20, 2022.

Watch Russian Doll on Netflix

Russian Doll streams exclusively on Netflix. Season one is available to watch, season two will be available from April 20, 2022.

What is Russian Doll about?

Nadia is stuck in a loop; a recurring nightmare of her 36th birthday party. For some unknown reason she dies repeatedly, always being set back to the same moment. As she tries a million different ways to figure out what is happening, she runs into a man who is trapped in the same situation as her, so together they make a plan to break free.

Photo credit: Netflix

