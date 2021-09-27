How to watch SEAL Team in Australia

Looking for a bit of action in your life, along with a dash of political intrigue and an underlying tone of good versus evil? Then you may be interested in SEAL Team, a military drama that follows a group of elite SEAL soldiers as they undertake dangerous missions, and deal with the consequences of both battle and leaving their families behind. If any of that tickles your fancy, find out how to watch SEAL Team in this Canstar Blue guide.

How to watch SEAL Team

SEAL Team is available to stream on both Paramount+ and Stan, or can be purchased via iTunes.

SEAL Team on Paramount+

Paramount+ currently has the first four seasons of SEAL Team available to stream, with the fifth season coming to the platform in October, 2021.

SEAL Team on Stan

Stan has all four seasons of SEAL Team available to stream, although there’s no word as to if or when the fifth season will come to the platform.

SEAL Team on iTunes

All four seasons of SEAL Team are available for purchase via iTunes, with seasons costing between $24.99 and $39.99.

Sign up to BINGE

Keen for some more military action? Check out what’s on BINGE! Prices start at $10 per month for a basic package and go up to $18 per month. Check out the plan inclusions in the below table. This table includes links to a referral partner.

Brand Subscription Type No. of Screens /same time viewing Advertised Cost^^ /month or year BINGE Basic Plan Stream over 10,000+ hours of shows and movies

Watch on 1 screens at the same time

screens at the same time 2 week free trial min. cost $10 over one month 1 No. of Screens /same time viewing $10

Advertised Cost/month Go To Site BINGE Standard Plan Stream over 10,000+ hours of shows and movies

Watch on 2 screens at the same time

screens at the same time HD available

2 week free trial min. cost $14 over one month 2 No. of Screens /same time viewing $14

Advertised Cost/year Go To Site BINGE Premium Plan Stream over 10,000+ hours of shows and movies

Watch on 4 screens at the same time

screens at the same time HD available

2 week free trial min. cost $18 over one month 4 No. of Screens /same time viewing $18

Advertised Cost/year Go To Site ^^View important information

What is SEAL Team about?

SEAL Team follows Bravo Team, a unit of elite soldiers who are part of the United States Naval Special Warfare Development Group, who are sent into dangerous areas to complete dangerous missions, all while dealing with some, you guessed it, dangerous people. The show stars David Boreanaz (Bones) as Master Chief Jason Hayes, leader of Bravo Team, with the series detailing the dangerous missions that Bravo embark on, as well as the impact their absence has on their families back home.

Picture credit: CBS