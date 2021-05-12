How to watch Shrill in Australia

Thank the stars, Aidy Bryant is coming in hard and fast, returning with the latest instalment of Shrill. The third season will be the final season of the hit comedy, and is designed to wrap up protagonist Annie’s journey, taking her from shy wallflower to a certified boss. The season finale will be bringing back all the regulars, as well as a featuring several new love interests for each, making for some delicious drama. If you haven’t seen Shrill yet, or if you can’t wait to get your hands on season three, keep reading to find out where to watch it all in this Canstar Blue article.

Where can you watch Shrill in Australia

Shrill is available to stream via SBS On Demand, with the first two seasons also available to purchase through iTunes and YouTube Premium.

Shrill on SBS on Demand

Seasons one and two of Shrill are currently available to watch for free on SBS on Demand, with season three available from May 7, 2021.

Shrill on iTunes

The first two seasons of Shrill are available to buy from iTunes, with seasons ranging from $19.99 upwards, while individual episodes can be purchased from $2.99.

Shrill on YouTube

Seasons one and two of Shrill are available to buy from YouTube Premium. Seasons range from $17 to $25, while individual episodes can be purchased for $3 each.

What is Shrill about?

Annie is a young woman trying to make a career as a journalist. Up against her are bad boyfriends, parents with cancer, a demeaning boss and an inability to stand up for herself. The world continues to step on Annie for a whole bunch of reasons, particularly due to her weight. Shrill is about Annie putting her foot down and taking back what is hers in a world that constantly denies her.

Photo Credit: SBS On Demand