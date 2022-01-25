How to watch Somebody Somewhere in Australia

Bridget Everett is like a NYC dream come true. Still waitressing tables in her 40s, she kept on pushing with her art because she knew it was good. Now, she has stand up gigs, writing gigs and finally, her own show – a light touch autobiography with all her funniest talent – Somebody Somewhere. While yes, it’s a Bridget Everett production so of course it’s going to be funny, Somebody Somewhere isn’t a straight up comedy, rather it’s a show about being able to deal with the relentless waves that life throws at you, armed only with a sense of humour and a belief in other people. Find out how to watch every episode of Somebody Somewhere with Canstar Blue.

How to watch Somebody Somewhere

The eight-part Somebody Somewhere series will stream on BINGE, with episodes available from January 19, 2022.

Watch Somebody Somewhere on BINGE

Looking for a new favourite to watch? Check out what’s on BINGE! Prices start at $10 per month for a basic package and go up to $18 per month. Check out the plan inclusions in the below table.

What is Somebody Somewhere about?

Sam (Bridget Everett) was reluctantly drawn back to her home town in Kansas to look after her sister Holly, who was in the last stages of cancer. Now, having been hit with the double whammy of losing her best friend and being stuck in a place she never thought she’d revisit, she’s faced with the reality that she is emotionally and professionally adrift. Knowing she has to do something about her dire situation, she lands a job at a student testing centre where she meets Joel, who she went to high school with. Joel taps into Sam’s great love of music and slowly, starts to draw her out of misery, allowing her to reclaim her sense of self.

Photo Credit: BINGE