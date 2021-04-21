How to watch Sons of Sam: Descent into Darkness

The Son of Sam was one of the most infamous serial killers. Every true crime fan knows the tale of the postal worker and the demon dog, but if you think you know the whole story…don’t bet on it. Netflix’s new docuseries Sons of Sam: Descent into Darkness is a whole new look at the Berkowitz story, and brings to light some alarming theories and ideas about whether Berkowitz acted alone, or if he was a part of something much larger. If you’re ready to go deeper into the Son of Sam story, read on to find out where and when you can watch Sons of Sam: Descent into Darkness in Australia with this Canstar Blue guide.

Where to watch Sons of Sam: Descent into Darkness in Australia

Sons of Sam: Descent into Darkness is available exclusively on Netflix. The series will be released on May 5, 2021, and is made up of four episodes.

Sons of Sam: Descent into Darkness on Netflix

All four episodes of Sons of Sam: Descent into Darkness will be available to stream on Netflix when the show premiers on May 5, 2021.

What is Sons of Sam: Descent into Darkness about?

When David Berkowitz was brought into the 84th precinct station in 1976, New York breathed a sigh of relief. They had their man, the ‘Son of Sam’, and the people could feel safe in the city once again. Netflix’s new docuseries, Son of Sam: Descent into Darkness blows the top right off that story. Using the research and works of journalist Maury Terry, the series seeks to posit a different narrative; what if it wasn’t just one man committing these terrors, what if there were multiple ‘sons of Sam’, and the murders were the work of a satanic cult? Sons of Sam: Descent into Darkness explores this theory to the max, leaving the question, if there were multiple killers, then who is still out there?

