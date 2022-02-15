How to watch Space Force in Australia

Who’d have thought we’d ever see Michael Scott in space? Well, brace yourselves, because it’s happening. Steve Carell may have hung up his boots as leader of the Scranton office, but he’s back leading the United States into outer space. That’s a sentence we bet you never thought you’d read.

From the guys who brought you The Office comes Carell’s second time on television in an office, only this time it’s dealing with more than just paper, with Space Force dropping into orbit and ready to go. Find out how to watch every episode of Space Force with Canstar Blue.

How to watch Space Force

You can watch season one and two of Space Force on Netflix, with season two available from February 18, 2022.

Watch Space Force on Netflix

What is Space Force about?

Space Force centres on an unlikely group of people, all working together to establish the sixth, celestial, arm of the US Army – the aptly named United States Space Force. With the White House on their heels, the team must band together to achieve the presidents dream, “boots on the moon by 2024.” The mission may be impossible, but they are going to have a damn good time getting there.

