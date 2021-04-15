How to watch Stowaway in Australia

Netflix has added another space flick to its steadily growing cache with Stowaway. Starring Anna Kendrick, Toni Collette, Daniel Dae Kim (Lost) and Shamier Anderson (Love Jacked), the film is about an exploratory trip to Mars which takes a dark turn when Anderson’s character drops in unexpectedly. Like a lot of movies set in an atmosphere without oxygen, Stowaway perpetually puts you on the edge, and is ultimately a story about the importance of community, as the crew are forced to lean on each other to survive. If you were a fan of Interstellar, First Man or Gravity, no doubt you’re already gravitating towards it, but where can you watch in Australia? Find out with this Canstar Blue guide.

Where to watch Stowaway in Australia

Stowaway will be released on Netflix on April 22, 2021, with Netflix the sole home for the movie.

Stowaway on Netflix

What is it Stowaway about?

Space scientists Zoe Levinson (Kendrick), Marina Barnett (Collette), and David Kim (Kim) are on a mission to Mars, but their journey is interrupted when they discover accidental stowaway Michael Adams (Anderson). Adams, a launch plan engineer, has somehow become trapped in the rigging during a routine maintenance check on Earth and wakes up in space. Not properly supplied for a fourth crew member, the crew must act in order to survive their trip, with little help available from Earth.

