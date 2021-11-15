How to watch The Great in Australia

Posted by

Huzzah! The halls of the Russian court have been flung open once again, and this time, a coup is more certain than ever – just classic marriage stuff. Elle Fanning and Nicholas Hoult are back with another round of The Great, and, if the history it’s ever so slightly based on is to be believed, it’s going to be more fierce, funny, outrageous and bloodily triumphant than ever. It’s a bit difficult to sum up the highlights of an entire era of Russian politics, so you better just catch up from the very beginning. Find out how to watch every episode of The Great with Canstar Blue. It’s been decided. Huzzah!

How to watch The Great

Fans of The Great can stream the series exclusively on Stan, with season two available to stream from November 20, 2021.

Watch The Great on Stan

Stan subscribers are lucky enough to be able to watch season one and two of The Great, with season two becoming available from November 20, 2021.

What is The Great about?

The Great is a highly satirical take on the life of empress Catherine the Great of Russia. While it plays fast and loose with historical truths, it never fails to entertain, even through all the gore, violence, vomit and mud. Starting with Catherine’s introduction to Russia at 19, The Great chronicles her trajectory from shy German expat, naïve in the ways of her heinous husband Peter III, all the way through to her coup and eventual victory over his throne. Throw the history book away for this one, and just enjoy the dynamite debauchery of Fanning, Hoult and the Russian court.

Sign up to BINGE

Need some more historical funnies? Check out what’s on BINGE! Prices start at $10 per month for a basic package and go up to $18 per month. Check out the plan inclusions in the below table. This table includes links to a referral partner.

Brand Subscription Type No. of Screens/same time viewing Advertised Cost^^/month
Binge logo

BINGE Basic Plan

  • Stream over 10,000+ hours of shows and movies
  • Watch on 1 screens at the same time
  • 2 week free trial

min. cost $10 over one month

 1No. of Screens /same time viewing $10
Advertised Cost/month		 Go To Site
Binge logo

BINGE Standard Plan

  • Stream over 10,000+ hours of shows and movies
  • Watch on 2 screens at the same time
  • HD available
  • 2 week free trial

min. cost $14 over one month

 2No. of Screens /same time viewing $14
Advertised Cost/month		 Go To Site
Binge logo

BINGE Premium Plan

  • Stream over 10,000+ hours of shows and movies
  • Watch on 4 screens at the same time
  • HD available
  • 2 week free trial

min. cost $18 over one month

 4No. of Screens /same time viewing $18
Advertised Cost/month		 Go To Site
^^View important information

Photo Credit: Stan

 

Share this article

Related Articles

The Wheel of Time

How to watch The Wheel of Time in Australia

November 15th 2021

How to Watch Crime in Australia

Simple hack to save up to $80 at Coles and Woolies each week
[a-zA-Zbs]
[a-zA-Zbs]