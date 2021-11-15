How to watch The Great in Australia

Huzzah! The halls of the Russian court have been flung open once again, and this time, a coup is more certain than ever – just classic marriage stuff. Elle Fanning and Nicholas Hoult are back with another round of The Great, and, if the history it’s ever so slightly based on is to be believed, it’s going to be more fierce, funny, outrageous and bloodily triumphant than ever. It’s a bit difficult to sum up the highlights of an entire era of Russian politics, so you better just catch up from the very beginning. Find out how to watch every episode of The Great with Canstar Blue. It’s been decided. Huzzah!

How to watch The Great

Fans of The Great can stream the series exclusively on Stan, with season two available to stream from November 20, 2021.

Watch The Great on Stan

Stan subscribers are lucky enough to be able to watch season one and two of The Great, with season two becoming available from November 20, 2021.

What is The Great about?

The Great is a highly satirical take on the life of empress Catherine the Great of Russia. While it plays fast and loose with historical truths, it never fails to entertain, even through all the gore, violence, vomit and mud. Starting with Catherine’s introduction to Russia at 19, The Great chronicles her trajectory from shy German expat, naïve in the ways of her heinous husband Peter III, all the way through to her coup and eventual victory over his throne. Throw the history book away for this one, and just enjoy the dynamite debauchery of Fanning, Hoult and the Russian court.

Sign up to BINGE

Need some more historical funnies? Check out what’s on BINGE! Prices start at $10 per month for a basic package and go up to $18 per month. Check out the plan inclusions in the below table. This table includes links to a referral partner.

Brand Subscription Type No. of Screens /same time viewing Advertised Cost^^ /month BINGE Basic Plan Stream over 10,000+ hours of shows and movies

Watch on 1 screens at the same time

screens at the same time 2 week free trial min. cost $10 over one month 1 No. of Screens /same time viewing $10

Advertised Cost/month Go To Site BINGE Standard Plan Stream over 10,000+ hours of shows and movies

Watch on 2 screens at the same time

screens at the same time HD available

2 week free trial min. cost $14 over one month 2 No. of Screens /same time viewing $14

Advertised Cost/month Go To Site BINGE Premium Plan Stream over 10,000+ hours of shows and movies

Watch on 4 screens at the same time

screens at the same time HD available

2 week free trial min. cost $18 over one month 4 No. of Screens /same time viewing $18

Advertised Cost/month Go To Site ^^View important information

Photo Credit: Stan