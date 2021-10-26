How to watch The Last OG in Australia

We haven’t seen much of Tracy Morgan since he graced the set of 30 Rock, unforgettable as the rich kid brat Tracy Jordan. Now he’s a little older and wiser and has returned to us as Tray, an ex-con finding his feet after 15 years in prison. Like 30 Rock, The Last OG has its fair share of laughs, but there’s also some teachable moments too. Throw in the incredible Haddish and you’ve got yourself a couple of seasons of gold. Find out how to watch every episode of The Last OG in this Canstar Blue guide.

How to watch The Last OG

You can stream The Last OG on Stan, or buy and rent the series via iTunes.

Watch the The Last OG on Stan

All four seasons of The Last OG will be available to stream on Stan from October 27.

Watch the The Last OG on iTunes

You can rent or buy the first three seasons of The Last OG on iTunes. The fourth season should be dropping by 2022, but there’s currently no official date.

What is The Last OG about?

Tracey Morgan plays Tray, an ex-con who’s just been released after a 15-year stint in prison. Now he’s back home in his beloved Brooklyn, struggling to adjust to the news that his wife has moved on, he has twins he never knew about and his home city has been subject to an unrecognisable transformation of gentrification. It’s a story of adjustment, staying true to yourself while rolling with punches that life throws your way.

Photo Credit: Warner Media