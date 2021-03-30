How to watch The Nevers in Australia

Period dramas are (somewhat ironically) timeless, with plenty hitting our screens in recent years. And while the fancy dresses, intrigue, deception, drama and romance are all enough to make your time on the couch enjoyable, the latest series from HBO looks to add another element to it: supernatural events. Set in Victorian London, The Nevers centres around women with special powers and what they decide to do with them. If this sounds right up your alley (or even if it isn’t but it’s piqued your interest), find out where to watch The Nevers in this Canstar Blue article.

How to Watch The Nevers

The Nevers will only be available to stream via BINGE in Australia, with the show to premiere on April 12, 2021.

The Nevers on BINGE

BINGE will be the exclusive home to The Nevers, with episodes to be released weekly from April 12, 2021 onwards. Six episodes will be released for part one of the first season, with no word currently on when part two will be released.

Sign up to BINGE

If BINGE’s huge library of quality movies sounds like the perfect streaming service for you, there are three plans to choose from, with different inclusions on each plan tier. Prices start at $10 per month for a basic package and go up to $18 per month. Check out the plan inclusions in the below table. This table includes links to a referral partner.

Brand Subscription Type No. of Screens /same time viewing Advertised Cost^^ /month or year BINGE Basic Plan Stream over 10,000+ hours of shows and movies

Watch on 1 screens at the same time

screens at the same time 2 week free trial min. cost $10 over one month 1 No. of Screens /same time viewing $10

Advertised Cost/month Go To Site BINGE Standard Plan Stream over 10,000+ hours of shows and movies

Watch on 2 screens at the same time

screens at the same time HD available

2 week free trial min. cost $14 over one month 2 No. of Screens /same time viewing $14

Advertised Cost/year Go To Site BINGE Premium Plan Stream over 10,000+ hours of shows and movies

Watch on 4 screens at the same time

screens at the same time HD available

2 week free trial min. cost $18 over one month 4 No. of Screens /same time viewing $18

Advertised Cost/year Go To Site ^^View important information

What is The Nevers about?

Set in Victorian London, The Nevers follows a group of women – known as the ‘Touched’ – who discover they have supernatural powers, and the power struggle they must face against those who afraid of them. Created by Joss Whedon (who also created Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.), The Nevers stars Laura Donnelly as Amalia, Olivia Williams as Lavinia as well as James Norton as Hugo Swan, with a strong supporting cast (including Nick Frost) giving life to London pre-1900.

Photo Credit: BINGE