Who knew a game of chess could be so intense? Since its arrival on our screens (and into our hearts), The Queen’s Gambit has become Netflix’s greatest underdog – and unlikely hit – of 2020. In its first month of release, the story of a young, orphaned chess prodigy’s rise to the top attracted 62 million views, becoming the streaming service’s most watched scripted show, and as a result, the game of chess received a huge spike in popularity across the world. The Queen’s Gambit may be about chess, but at its core, the show begs the question, what is the true cost of being a genius?

If you have no idea what we’re talking about, or are yet to dive into the world of the slightly psychotic but completely brilliant mind of chess prodigy Beth Harmon, then listen up. Here’s where you can watch The Queen’s Gambit in Australia.

How to watch The Queen’s Gambit in Australia

To watch The Queen’s Gambit in Australia, you can tune into Netflix for the entire first season of the miniseries, which features seven episodes.

The Queen’s Gambit on Netflix

The first series of The Queen’s Gambit is available to stream on Netflix worldwide. Currently, this is the only place that Australians can catch the captivating show, however like most shows, it may make its way to iTunes and Google Play for individual purchasing and downloading, so can keep an eye out if you don’t have a Netflix account.

What is The Queen’s Gambit about?

The period drama miniseries is an adaptation of Walter Tevis’ 1983 novel of the same name. It follows the story of Beth Harmon (played by Anya Taylor-Joy), a young girl who is orphaned at aged nine in the 1950s and sent to the depressing Methuen Home for Girls in Kentucky. Here, she discovers an incredible talent for the game of chess whilst simultaneously developing an addiction to tranquilisers provided by her orphanage to sedate the children.

As Beth grows older, she discovers the high-flying and male-dominated world of competitive chess. But, as she rises to the top, her narcotics addiction worsens and she begins to play a game far more dangerous than chess.

