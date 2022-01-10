How to watch The Tower in Australia

There’s nothing better than a gritty tale written by those who have seen it all, and The Tower is an excellent example. The series explores the incidence of a horrific incident, and the police investigation that follows, probing an expert finger at the process and the weight on those involved. Based on a novel by Kate London, who herself was a detective in the Metropolitan homicide squad for eight years, The Tower shakes up the familiar crime drama premise and gives us chilling insight into the powers at play in the police. If you’re ready to get to the truth, read on and find out how to watch each episode of The Tower with Canstar Blue.

How to watch The Tower

BritBox will play exclusive host to the Australian premiere of The Tower, with episodes available from January 13, 2022.

Watch The Tower on BritBox

The Tower will be available to stream on BritBox from January 13, 2022.

What is The Tower about?

A mystery explodes when an experienced police officer and a teenager girl plummet to their deaths from an East London Tower block. Left on the roof however, are a 5-year-old child and a greenhorn police officer. So why did two of them fall, and why were the others left by themselves? DSI Sarah Collins (Gemma Whelan, Game of Thrones), is tasked with answering these burning questions, but the truth may prove darker than she was ever prepared for.

Photo Credit: BritBox