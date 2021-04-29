How to watch the Underground Railroad in Australia

With limited-series seemingly all the craze now for streaming platforms, there looks to be a new entrant to the field, and it’s one that will no doubt get you hooked. The Underground Railroad – based on both real-life events and the award-winning novel by Colson Whitehead of the same name – stars plenty of well-known actors, including Joel Edgerton (Star Wars), William Jackson Harper (The Good Place) and Lily Rabe (American Horror Story), and is directed by Barry Jenkins of Moonlight-fame. If any of this has tickled your fancy, find out all you need to know about The Underground Railroad in this Canstar Blue article.

Where to watch The Underground Railroad

The Underground Railroad will be exclusively available to stream through Amazon Prime Video in Australia, with all 10 episodes to be released on May 14, 2021.

Watch The Underground Railroad on Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video will be the sole platform to watch The Underground Railroad in Australia, with all 10 episodes of the limited-series to be available from May 14, 2021.

What is The Underground Railroad about?

Cora is an enslaved girl living on a plantation in Georgia in the antebellum South. Desperate for escape, she flees the plantation in the hope that the rumours of the Underground Railroad are true. What she finds is so much more. In Whitehead’s re-imagined version, the Underground Railroad is not made of hideouts and crawl spaces, but instead a real railroad operating entirely underground throughout the Southern states. Cora must navigate her way through the Railroad, avoiding bounty hunters, lynch-mobs and spies, to find a path to safety.

Advertisement

Sign up to BINGE

If BINGE’s huge library of quality movies sounds like the perfect streaming service for you, there are three plans to choose from, with different inclusions on each plan tier. Prices start at $10 per month for a basic package and go up to $18 per month. Check out the plan inclusions in the below table. This table includes links to a referral partner.

Brand Subscription Type No. of Screens /same time viewing Advertised Cost^^ /month or year BINGE Basic Plan Stream over 10,000+ hours of shows and movies

Watch on 1 screens at the same time

screens at the same time 2 week free trial min. cost $10 over one month 1 No. of Screens /same time viewing $10

Advertised Cost/month Go To Site BINGE Standard Plan Stream over 10,000+ hours of shows and movies

Watch on 2 screens at the same time

screens at the same time HD available

2 week free trial min. cost $14 over one month 2 No. of Screens /same time viewing $14

Advertised Cost/year Go To Site BINGE Premium Plan Stream over 10,000+ hours of shows and movies

Watch on 4 screens at the same time

screens at the same time HD available

2 week free trial min. cost $18 over one month 4 No. of Screens /same time viewing $18

Advertised Cost/year Go To Site ^^View important information

Photo Credit: Amazon Prime Video