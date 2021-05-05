How to watch The Woman in the Window

A thriller about being stuck inside? Too soon Netflix, too soon! The Woman in the Window stars Amy Adams as Dr. Anna Fox, an agoraphobic psychologist with an immense dread of going outside. When she witnesses a murder from her window, she must face her deepest fears to find the truth. The plot sounds pretty Rear Window meets Gone Girl in its probing questions like, was it murder? Is she crazy? Does she even really like her neighbour that much? But with the added addition of Adams astounding performance, and an even more labyrinthine plot, it is definitely its own winning thriller. If you’re ready to go back inside (just for 100 minutes), keep reading to find out where you can watch Woman in the Window in Australia with this Canstar Blue guide.

Where to watch The Woman in the Window

The Woman in the Window will be available to stream exclusively on Netflix on May 14, 2021.

The Woman in the Window on Netflix

The Woman in the Window is only available to stream via Netflix, with the movie premiering in Australia on May 14, 2021.

What is The Woman in the Window about?

Anna Fox (Amy Adams) is a psychologist who suffers from agoraphobia, an anxiety disorder which makes her terrified of going outside. She is trapped in her apartment and so to entertain herself, she drinks wine, takes her medication and watches the lives of the other residents, all from the safety of her window. While watching the window opposite to her own, Anna witnesses what looks like the murder of her friendly neighbour. Frightened and desperate to report what she saw, Anna must come up against the outside world, where suddenly no-one is who they seem.

