How to watch the ‘Tiger’ documentary in Australia

Find us someone who doesn’t know the name Tiger Woods. The 15-time major winner is widely regarded as one of the greatest golfers of all time, and one of the most famous athletes in the world. But, with great power comes great responsibility — and it’s hard to ignore the ups and downs of Tiger’s professional and personal life over the last 20 years. HBO’s new two-part documentary covers just that – the rise, the (very public) fall, and the epic return during the 2019 Masters of the global icon that is Tiger Woods.

Unfortunately for us Aussies, HBO is still not available for us, so where exactly can you tune into this new doco-series? Find out below in this Canstar Blue guide.

How to watch Tiger Australia

To watch part one of Tiger in Australia, tune into Kayo on January 11 to stream on-demand or catch it live on Foxtel’s Fox Showcase channel (112) on January 11 at 1pm. At the time of writing, there has been no mention if it will later become available on-demand for Foxtel subscribers. Part two of Tiger is expected to be released during the month of January, however no specific date has been announced.

Tiger on Kayo

Part one of Tiger is available to stream on-demand on Kayo from January 11. Part two is expected to land on the platform sometime within the month.

Brand Subscription Type No. of Screens /same time viewing Advertised Cost^^ /month Basic Subscription More than 15,000 hours of sport on-demand

Watch on 2 screens at the same time

screens at the same time 14 days FREE trial (New Customers Only) min. cost $25 over 1 month 2 No. of Screens /same time viewing $25 Advertised Cost/month Go To Site Premium Subscription More than 15,000 hours of sport on-demand

Watch on 3 screens at the same time

screens at the same time 14 days FREE trial (New Customers Only) min. cost $35 over 1 month 3 No. of Screens /same time viewing $35

Advertised Cost/month Go To Site Telstra Exclusive Offer – Basic Subscription Special Offer: Save $10/mth on Kayo for 12 months

Available to Telstra customers only. T&Cs Apply

Stream over 50 sports, Live & On Demand

Watch on 2 screens at the same time – Add up to 5 profiles min. cost $15/mth first 12 months then $25/mth 2 No. of Screens /same time viewing $25 $15

Advertised Cost/month Get Offer on Telstra’s website ^^View important information

Tiger on Fox Showcase

Part one of Tiger will premiere on Foxtel’s Fox Showcase channel (112) on January 11 at 1pm. Part two is expected to also premier on the channel later in the month.

What is Tiger about?

The two-part documentary Tiger offers fans across the world a revealing look into the life of American golfing great, Tiger Woods. Following his early rise onto the world of pro golf and fame and fortune that followed, to the public cheating scandal that occupied the tabloids for years, to the legendary golfing comeback during the 2019 Masters — Tiger has it all.

The doco also features never-before-seen footage and interviews with those who know the man best, including former caddy and good friend Steve Williams, his father Earl Woods, golf legend Sir Nick Faldo, Tiger’s first love Dina Parr and, of course, Rachel Uchitel — the woman famously known for the affair with the athlete that altered the sports world, and Tiger’s life, forever. Produced by Academy-Award winner Alex Gibey, Tiger is not one to miss.

Advertisement

Tiger Woods on Kayo

Keen for more Tiger content while waiting for part two to come out? Kayo has you covered. Catch these Tiger Woods documentaries and programs on the streaming platform:

Tiger’s Six-Peat: the story of Tiger’s six consecutive USGA amateur titles.

The Masters – Complete: relive the glory and watch Tiger claim his 15 th major title.

major title. 2019 Masters Official Film: a special episode that looks back on the 2019 Masters

Sign up to BINGE

If BINGE’s huge library of quality movies sounds like the perfect streaming service for you, there are three plans to choose from, with different inclusions on each plan tier. Prices start at $10 per month for a basic package and go up to $18 per month. Check out the plan inclusions in the below table. This table includes links to a referral partner.

Brand Subscription Type No. of Screens /same time viewing Advertised Cost^^ /month or year BINGE Basic Plan Stream over 10,000+ hours of shows and movies

Watch on 1 screens at the same time

screens at the same time 2 week free trial min. cost $10 over one month 1 No. of Screens /same time viewing $10

Advertised Cost/month Go To Site BINGE Standard Plan Stream over 10,000+ hours of shows and movies

Watch on 2 screens at the same time

screens at the same time HD available

2 week free trial min. cost $14 over one month 2 No. of Screens /same time viewing $14

Advertised Cost/year Go To Site BINGE Premium Plan Stream over 10,000+ hours of shows and movies

Watch on 4 screens at the same time

screens at the same time HD available

2 week free trial min. cost $18 over one month 4 No. of Screens /same time viewing $18

Advertised Cost/year Go To Site ^^View important information

Photo Credit: HBO