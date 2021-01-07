How to watch the ‘Tiger’ documentary in Australia

Find us someone who doesn’t know the name Tiger Woods. The 15-time major winner is widely regarded as one of the greatest golfers of all time, and one of the most famous athletes in the world. But, with great power comes great responsibility — and it’s hard to ignore the ups and downs of Tiger’s professional and personal life over the last 20 years. HBO’s new two-part documentary covers just that – the rise, the (very public) fall, and the epic return during the 2019 Masters of the global icon that is Tiger Woods.
Unfortunately for us Aussies, HBO is still not available for us, so where exactly can you tune into this new doco-series? Find out below in this Canstar Blue guide.
How to watch Tiger Australia
To watch part one of Tiger in Australia, tune into Kayo on January 11 to stream on-demand or catch it live on Foxtel’s Fox Showcase channel (112) on January 11 at 1pm. At the time of writing, there has been no mention if it will later become available on-demand for Foxtel subscribers. Part two of Tiger is expected to be released during the month of January, however no specific date has been announced.
Tiger on Kayo
Part one of Tiger is available to stream on-demand on Kayo from January 11. Part two is expected to land on the platform sometime within the month.
Tiger on Fox Showcase
Part one of Tiger will premiere on Foxtel’s Fox Showcase channel (112) on January 11 at 1pm. Part two is expected to also premier on the channel later in the month.
What is Tiger about?
The two-part documentary Tiger offers fans across the world a revealing look into the life of American golfing great, Tiger Woods. Following his early rise onto the world of pro golf and fame and fortune that followed, to the public cheating scandal that occupied the tabloids for years, to the legendary golfing comeback during the 2019 Masters — Tiger has it all.
The doco also features never-before-seen footage and interviews with those who know the man best, including former caddy and good friend Steve Williams, his father Earl Woods, golf legend Sir Nick Faldo, Tiger’s first love Dina Parr and, of course, Rachel Uchitel — the woman famously known for the affair with the athlete that altered the sports world, and Tiger’s life, forever. Produced by Academy-Award winner Alex Gibey, Tiger is not one to miss.
Tiger Woods on Kayo
Keen for more Tiger content while waiting for part two to come out? Kayo has you covered. Catch these Tiger Woods documentaries and programs on the streaming platform:
- Tiger’s Six-Peat: the story of Tiger’s six consecutive USGA amateur titles.
- The Masters – Complete: relive the glory and watch Tiger claim his 15th major title.
- 2019 Masters Official Film: a special episode that looks back on the 2019 Masters
Photo Credit: HBO
