There was nothing quite like the phenomenon that was To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before. Cast you mind back to early 2018; the rom-com had just landed on Netflix, the entire internet had claimed fictional jock/sweetheart Peter Kavinsky as its boyfriend, and our only real problem was deciding if we should test our luck and send letters to all the boys we’ve loved before (we eventually decided against that).

If you’re thinking ‘guilty’, then you were probably in the 97 percentile of people who made the surprise hit rom-com one of the most re-watched movies on Netflix that year. Ah, what we wouldn’t give to re-watch that ending for the first time again. Thankfully, it has been announced that the third and final instalment in the on-again, off-again love story of Lara Jean Covey and Peter Kavinsky is hitting our small screens — titled To All The Boys: Always and Forever. Our favourite couple are heading to, you guessed it, college.

Unsure where to catch the closing chapter in your most invested relationship? Canstar Blue has your back — here’s where to watch To All The Boys: Always and Forever in Australia. Peter Kavinsky triple special, anyone?

How to watch To All The Boys: Always and Forever in Australia

To watch To All The Boys: Always and Forever in Australia, you can tune into Netflix on February 12 to catch the third and final movie.

To All The Boys: Always and Forever on Netflix

To All The Boys: Always and Forever will be available to stream on Netflix worldwide from February 12 (just in time for Valentine’s Day). Currently, this is the only place that Australians can catch the full trilogy, although there’s always the chance that it’ll pop up elsewhere.

What is To All The Boys: Always and Forever about?

To All The Boys: Always and Forever is the third and final instalment in the love story of Lara Jean Covey (Lana Condor) and Peter Kavinsky (Noah Centineo). Based on the YA book trilogy by Jenny Han, Always and Forever follows our lovebirds as they (hopefully) overcome their final hurdle — college. Hey, they made it through John Ambrose McClaren, didn’t they? Anything is truly possible. But, from the looks of the trailer for Always and Forever, Lara Jean and Peter have some big decisions to make. Whilst Peter has already been accepted to Stanford and expects Lara Jean to follow suit, she isn’t so sure. After a class trip to the Big Apple, as well as a rejection letter from Stanford, can the couple go the distance? Will they even bother going the distance? We need closure.

Catch up on To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before and To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You

If you have no idea what we’re talking about (c’mon, we know you’re intrigued) then now is the perfect time to stream the first two movies. Go back to where it all began in To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before as Lara Jean’s love letters that are for Her Eyes Only accidentally make their way into the hands of all her crushes.

Witness the glorious ski trip, their fake-turned-real relationship, and every time Peter says “woah”. Then, create more pain for yourself with P.S. I Still Love You, as another letter recipient shows up on Lara Jean’s doorstep — John Ambrose McClaren himself. Swoon alert! Watch Lara Jean struggle between two beautiful boys (her life is so hard) and make a decision that will change her life forever. And, if you’re a diehard like us, there’s nothing wrong with hitting that re-watch button one more time in anticipation of the final movie.

