How to watch the Tszyu Vs. Spark fight

Aussie boxing is recovering from a shock one-two COVID combo, with Michael Zerafa pulling out off his bout with Tim Tszyu. However, another challenger has taken Zerafa’s place – Stevie Spark – dubbed ‘The Cinderella Man’, will be stepping into the ring against Tszyu at the Newcastle Entertainment Centre. But if you’re not planning on catching the action in person, where can you watch the fight? Find out in this Canstar Blue guide.
How can I watch the Tszyu Vs. Spark fight?
The Tszyu Vs. Spark fight will be available via Kayo and Foxtel’s Pay-per-View channel, Main Event (Channel 521). As the term ‘Pay-per-View’ suggests, you’ll have to fork out an additional cost – even if you’re an existing Kayo or Foxtel customer – to watch the fight, with orders available via the Kayo, Foxtel and Main Event websites and apps.
The price to watch Tszyu take on Spark will be $59.95, with viewers given live access to the fight, the undercard and replays. Those who sign up via will also gain access to Kayo until July 11, 2021.
What time does the Tszyu Vs. Spark fight start?
Tszyu and Spark’s fight will begin at 7pm (AEST) on Wednesday, July 7, with coverage beginning earlier in the afternoon with the undercard fights and analysis. If you miss the live-stream, replays are available at 6am, 12pm and 6pm (AEST) on July 8, 2021.
Stream Sports with Kayo
Kayo is a streaming platform that provides access to a wealth of sports, from basketball to cricket, motorsports and soccer.
|Brand
|Subscription Type
|No. of Screens/same time viewing
|Advertised Cost^^/month
|
min. cost $25 over 1 month
|2
|$25

|
min. cost $35 over 1 month
|3
|$35

|
Telstra Exclusive Offer – Basic Subscription
min. cost $15/mth first 12 months then $25/mth
|2
|$25$15

|^^View important information
Photo Credit: Vasyl Shulga/shutterstock.com, Main Event
