How to watch UFC 267 in Australia

The UFC battles continue to roll on, as the UFC 267 fight card is counting down until the opening melee. Two title fights are taking place in the latest UFC event, with Jan Blachowicz putting his title on the line against Glover Teixeria, while Cory Sadhagen will take on Petr Yan to be crowned an interim Bantamweight Champion.

There’s plenty to be excited about with UFC 267, but where can you watch it? Find out how to watch the fights with this Canstar Blue guide.

Want to watch UFC 267? Blachowicz Vs. Teixeria will be available to watch on Kayo through Main Event’s Pay-per-View live-stream. Order Pay Per View

How can I watch UFC 267?

UFC 267 and the Blachowicz Vs. Teixeria fight will be available via Kayo and Foxtel’s Pay-per-View channel, Main Event (Channel 521). As the term ‘Pay-per-View’ suggests, you’ll have to fork out an additional cost – even if you’re an existing Kayo or Foxtel customer – to watch the fight, with orders available via the Kayo, Foxtel and Main Event websites and apps.

The price to watch UFC 267 will set you back $54.95, with those that purchase through Kayo will also gain access to Kayo until Thursday, November 4, 2021.

What time does UFC 267 start?

Blachowicz and Teixeria’s fight will begin at 5am (AEDT) on Sunday, October 31, with coverage of the UFC 267 card beginning earlier. If you miss the live-stream, replays are available at 9:30am, 2pm and 6:30pm (AEDT) on October 31, along with 6am, 10:30am, 3pm and 7:30pm (AEDT) on Monday, November 1.

If you can’t wait that long for the big fight, or you simply enjoy your UFC and MMA, you can always check out previous UFC fights, cards, documentaries and interviews over on Kayo to help the time past until UFC 267 kicks off.

Photo Credit: Main Event