How to watch UFC 268 in Australia

UFC 268 is shaping up to be a doozy, with Usman and Covington stepping back into the Octagon, the first time the two have faced off since their 2019 bout. Usman is the current Welterweight Champion, with Covington a former interim champion, with the title of Champion on the line for the bout. Another title is also up for grabs in UFC 268, with the Women’s Strawweight Championship belt going to the winner of the Namajunas and Weili fight, with Namajunas the winner in their previous encounter.

There’s plenty to be excited about with UFC 268, but where can you watch it? Find out how to watch the fights with this Canstar Blue guide.

How can I watch UFC 268?

UFC 268 and the Usman Vs. Covington fight will be available via Kayo and Foxtel’s Pay-per-View channel, Main Event (Channel 521). As the term ‘Pay-per-View’ suggests, you’ll have to fork out an additional cost – even if you’re an existing Kayo or Foxtel customer – to watch the fight, with orders available via the Kayo, Foxtel and Main Event websites and apps.

The price to watch UFC 268 will set you back $54.95, with those that purchase through Kayo will also gain access to Kayo until Thursday, November 11, 2021.

What time does UFC 268 start?

Usman and Covington’s fight will begin at 1pm (AEDT) on Sunday, November 7, with coverage of the UFC 268 card beginning earlier. If you miss the live-stream, replays are available at 5:30pm (AEDT) on November 7, along with 12pm (AEDT) on Monday, November 8.

If you can’t wait that long for the big fight, or you simply enjoy your UFC and MMA, you can always check out previous UFC fights, cards, documentaries and interviews over on Kayo to help the time past until UFC 268 kicks off.

