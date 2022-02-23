How to watch Vikings: Valhalla in Australia

All good things must come to an end, even the mighty reign of the Vikings. In Vikings: Valhalla we see the adventures of the explorer Leif Eriksson and his contemporaries as they plunder everything in their way, right up to the bloody end when they lose it all at the Battle of Stamford Bridge. Whether you loved the original Vikings series or just can’t get enough of men in fur throwing axes, find out how to watch the culmination of the mighty Viking warriors, with this Canstar Blue guide.

How to watch Vikings: Valhalla

You can catch every episode of Vikings: Valhalla on Netflix, with the series setting sail on February 25, 2022. And if you’re really a fan of Vikings, Netflix also has every episode of the original Vikings series to help you really immerse yourself.

Watch Vikings: Valhalla on Netflix

Netflix will play host to another Viking epic, with Vikings: Valhalla exclusively available on the platform. Episodes will be available on February 25, 2022.

Does Vikings: Valhalla have anything to do with Vikings?

Yes! The series takes place 100 years after the era of Vikings, and follows the adventures of renowned explorer and settler Leif Eriksson as he explores and conquers new regions of Europe. Just like Ragnar before him, Leif seeks to devour new lands and crush the English, but it’s the reign of Norman King William the Conqueror that will signal the end of Leif and the age of the Vikings.

