How to watch Voir in Australia

Big time director David Finch is putting his weight behind Netflix to deliver a truly cinematic experience on the small screen. Voir, (French for ‘see’) is an homage to movies that have moved us. Trailing through a collection of visual essays, the series takes on the terrifying, the grief riddled, the hilarious and the weird to show us how our connection to cinema is powerful, timeless and inescapable. It’s no season three of Mindhunter, but it’s definitely a mesmerising watch. Find out how to watch every episode of Voir with Canstar Blue.

How to watch Voir

You can watch every episode of Voir on Netflix. Episodes will be available to stream from December 6, 2021.

Watch Voir on Netflix

Netflix will air all six episodes of Voir, available from December 6, 2021. Some episodes will run around the 10-minute mark, while others up to 30, with each episode highlighting different areas and genres of cinema.

What is Voir about?

Voir brings together film critics, producers, writers and animators to share insights and memories about the films that changed them. From personal stories to skilled critique, each episode shows us why cinema is so good at carving out a special place in our hearts.

