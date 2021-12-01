How to watch Voir in Australia

Posted by

Big time director David Finch is putting his weight behind Netflix to deliver a truly cinematic experience on the small screen. Voir, (French for ‘see’) is an homage to movies that have moved us. Trailing through a collection of visual essays, the series takes on the terrifying, the grief riddled, the hilarious and the weird to show us how our connection to cinema is powerful, timeless and inescapable. It’s no season three of Mindhunter, but it’s definitely a mesmerising watch. Find out how to watch every episode of Voir with Canstar Blue.

How to watch Voir

You can watch every episode of Voir on Netflix. Episodes will be available to stream from December 6, 2021.

Watch Voir on Netflix

Netflix will air all six episodes of Voir, available from December 6, 2021. Some episodes will run around the 10-minute mark, while others up to 30, with each episode highlighting different areas and genres of cinema.

What is Voir about?

Voir brings together film critics, producers, writers and animators to share insights and memories about the films that changed them. From personal stories to skilled critique, each episode shows us why cinema is so good at carving out a special place in our hearts.

Sign up to BINGE

Keen for some more entertainment? Check out what’s on BINGE! Prices start at $10 per month for a basic package and go up to $18 per month. Check out the plan inclusions in the below table. This table includes links to a referral partner.

Brand Subscription Type No. of Screens/same time viewing Advertised Cost^^/month
Binge logo

BINGE Basic Plan

  • Stream over 10,000+ hours of shows and movies
  • Watch on 1 screens at the same time
  • 2 week free trial

min. cost $10 over one month

 1No. of Screens /same time viewing $10
Advertised Cost/month		 Go To Site
Binge logo

BINGE Standard Plan

  • Stream over 10,000+ hours of shows and movies
  • Watch on 2 screens at the same time
  • HD available
  • 2 week free trial

min. cost $14 over one month

 2No. of Screens /same time viewing $14
Advertised Cost/month		 Go To Site
Binge logo

BINGE Premium Plan

  • Stream over 10,000+ hours of shows and movies
  • Watch on 4 screens at the same time
  • HD available
  • 2 week free trial

min. cost $18 over one month

 4No. of Screens /same time viewing $18
Advertised Cost/month		 Go To Site
^^View important information

Share this article

Related Articles

Legendary

How to watch Legendary in Australia

December 1st 2021

How to watch Paris in Love in Australia

How to watch Harlem in Australia