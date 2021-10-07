How to watch the Wilder Vs. Fury 3 fight

Heavyweight fighters Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder are gloving up for the third bout in a trilogy of fights, and it’s sure to be a doozy, with Fury putting up his current heavyweight title, and Wilder looking to save face after the previous bout. Fury (30-0-1) and Wilder (42-1-1) first met back in 2018, with the fight ending in a split decision, before Fury took home victory in the second bout in 2020.

Fury was set to take on Anthony Joshua before Wilder’s team took legal action, which set up the third fight. Originally postponed after Fury contracted COVID, the fight is here now, but where can you watch it? Find out in this Canstar Blue guide.

Want to watch Deontay Wilder Vs. Tyson Fury? Wilder Vs. Fury will be available to watch on Kayo through Main Event’s Pay-per-View live-stream. Order Pay Per View

How can I watch Wilder Vs. Fury 3?

The Wilder Vs. Fury fight will be available via Kayo and Foxtel’s Pay-per-View channel, Main Event (Channel 521). As the term ‘Pay-per-View’ suggests, you’ll have to fork out an additional cost – even if you’re an existing Kayo or Foxtel customer – to watch the fight, with orders available via the Kayo, Foxtel and Main Event websites and apps.

The price to watch Wilder take on Fury for the third time will be $59.95, with viewers given live access to the fight, the undercard and replays. Those who sign up via will also gain access to Kayo until October 14, 2021.

What time does the Wilder Vs. Fury fight start?

Wilder and Fury’s fight will begin at 11am (AEST) on Sunday, October 10, with coverage beginning earlier with the undercard fights and analysis. The fight will take place in Las Vegas, meaning there should be plenty of atmosphere during the fight.

Photo Credit: Main Event