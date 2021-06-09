How to watch Wolfgang in Australia

Disney+ has welcomed another exquisite food documentary to its library, with Wolfgang. From Emmy Award-Winning director and producer David Gelb (Jiro Dreams of Sushi), and the creators of Chef’s Table, comes a new homage to awe inspiring food and the master who creates it. The documentary follows Wolfgang Puck from his troubled early days in Austria, through to his modern-day success as the first celebrity chef, showcasing his culinary masterpieces along the way. If you’re hungry for more, find out everything you need to know about Wolfgang in this Canstar Blue article.

How to watch Wolfgang

Wolfgang will be available to stream on Disney+ exclusively, with the documentary coming to the platform on June 25, 2021.

Watch Wolfgang on Disney+

Disney+ will exclusively showcase the documentary Wolfgang, with the doco dropping on the platform on June 25, 2021.

Sign up to Disney+

There are two plan options to choose from – a monthly subscription at $11.99 per month, or prepay for a year at $119.99 and save on the monthly cost. Both plans include the same features, with unlimited downloads and the ability to stream on up to four screens at the same time.

Brand Subscription Type No. of Screens /same time viewing Advertised Cost^^ /month or year Disney+ Monthly Subscription Stream the Disney+ library, including Disney+ Originals, Star Wars, Pixar, Marvel, National Geographic & Star

Watch on 4 screens at the same time

screens at the same time Add up to 7 profiles

profiles Unlimited downloads of shows and movies on up to 10 devices min. cost $11.99 over one month 4 No. of Screens /same time viewing $11.99

Advertised Cost/month Get Deal Canstar Blue receives a commission for sign-ups through Disney+ * Disney+ Yearly Subscription Stream the Disney+ library, including Disney+ Originals, Star Wars, Pixar, Marvel, National Geographic & Star

Watch on 4 screens at the same time

screens at the same time Add up to 7 profiles

profiles Unlimited downloads of shows and movies on up to 10 devices

devices Prepay for a yearly subscription and save on the monthly cost min. cost $119.99 over one year 4 No. of Screens /same time viewing $119.99

Advertised Cost/year Get Deal Canstar Blue receives a commission for sign-ups through Disney+ * ^^View important information

Advertisement

What is Wolfgang about?

Wolfgang Puck began cooking as a teenager in Austria as a means to escape his troubled home life. Ignoring his stepfathers’ warnings that he would amount to nothing, Wolfgang followed his dreams, first undertaking a transformative apprenticeship at Ma Maison and then taking the giant leap to open his own restaurant, La Spago. La Spago became a sensation and made Wolfgang into one of the first celebrity chefs, a concept previously unheard of, becoming friends to the stars and cementing himself as shining talent in the kitchen. The Wolfgang documentary showcases his trajectory from downtrodden kid to celebrity chef, how he built a staggering empire of restaurants and cafes and how he brought his techniques to home cooks around the world.

New to Disney+?

If you haven’t checked out all the goodies on streaming service Disney+, we suggest you start with the best of the best. Check out our guide on the Top Ten movies on Disney +.

Photo Credit: Disney+