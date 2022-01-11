All good things come to those who wait, and this includes the second instalment of the spectacular series, The World According to Jeff Goldblum. Jeff Goldblum, movie icon and general adorable bloke has teamed up with National Geographic to bring an adventure series seen through the unique eyes of Goldblum himself. Travelling from coast to coast, he takes us all on a wild ride and uncovers some marvels we never even thought to look for. So don’t miss a minute, find out how to watch every episode of The World According to Jeff Goldblum with Canstar Blue.

How to watch The World According to Jeff Goldblum in Australia

You can enjoy every episode of The World According to Jeff Goldblum on Disney+, with the second season coming to the platform on January 19, 2022.

Watch The World According to Jeff Goldblum on Disney+

Disney+ subscribers can enjoy exclusive access to The World According to Jeff Goldblum, with the first season available to stream now, while the second instalment will be available from January 19, 2022.

Sign up to Disney+

Looking for some more wonders? Sign up to Disney+ below! There are two plan options to choose from – a monthly subscription at $11.99 per month, or prepay for a year at $119.99 and save on the monthly cost. Both plans include the same features, with unlimited downloads and the ability to stream on up to four screens at the same time.

Brand Subscription Type No. of Screens /same time viewing Advertised Cost^^ /month or year Disney+ Monthly Subscription Stream the Disney+ library, including Disney+ Originals, Star Wars, Pixar, Marvel, National Geographic & Star

Watch on 4 screens at the same time

screens at the same time Add up to 7 profiles

profiles Unlimited downloads of shows and movies on up to 10 devices min. cost $11.99 over one month 4 No. of Screens /same time viewing $11.99

Advertised Cost/month Get Deal Canstar Blue receives a commission for sign-ups through Disney+ * Disney+ Yearly Subscription Stream the Disney+ library, including Disney+ Originals, Star Wars, Pixar, Marvel, National Geographic & Star

Watch on 4 screens at the same time

screens at the same time Add up to 7 profiles

profiles Unlimited downloads of shows and movies on up to 10 devices

devices Prepay for a yearly subscription and save on the monthly cost min. cost $119.99 over one year 4 No. of Screens /same time viewing $119.99

Advertised Cost/year Get Deal Canstar Blue receives a commission for sign-ups through Disney+ * ^^View important information

What is The World According to Jeff Goldblum about?

Eccentric wonder Jeff Goldblum takes viewers on a million marvellous journeys to see the world through his eyes. The big man’s insatiable appetite for learning takes him all over America, meeting with fans, scientists, niche experts and passionate amateurs in order to gain a better understanding of the marvels of the world. Sit back and discover the true delights of Goldblum’s adventures including bizarre brain puzzles, daring feats, unwrapped traditions, dazzling speeds and oft forgotten microscopic wonders.

Photo Credit: Disney+