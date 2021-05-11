When the topic of blockbuster sports comes up, pool may not be the first one you think of. The World Cup of Pool may help change your mind on that, however. The 9-ball tournament sees pairs compete for the top prize of $60,000, turning a casual bar game into something much more intense. Whether this is your cue to dip your toes into some pool, or if you’ve been on the ball for years now, the World Cup of Pool will be sure to treat every level of fan to some high-octane action.
How to watch the World Cup of Pool in Australia
The World Cup of Pool is available to watch in Australia via Kayo and Foxtel, with Kayo offering both live and on-demand coverage, while Foxtel only offers live coverage of the event.
World Cup of Pool on Kayo
Kayo will have both live and on-demand coverage of the World Cup of Pool, giving you full coverage of the event.
World Cup of Pool on Foxtel
Foxtel will showcase live coverage of the World Cup of Pool on Channel 505, although no replays are currently available.
When is the World Cup of Pool?
The World Cup of Pool kicks off on May 9, 2021, with the Grand Final slated to be played on May 14, 2021.
What is the World Cup of Pool?
The World Cup of Pool is an annual single-elimination tournament for doubles teams in nine-ball pool competitions. Played at an international level, the event is officiated under the World Pool-Billiard Association, with 32 teams representing 31 nations from around the world (with the host nation being able to enter two teams).
