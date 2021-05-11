When the topic of blockbuster sports comes up, pool may not be the first one you think of. The World Cup of Pool may help change your mind on that, however. The 9-ball tournament sees pairs compete for the top prize of $60,000, turning a casual bar game into something much more intense. Whether this is your cue to dip your toes into some pool, or if you’ve been on the ball for years now, the World Cup of Pool will be sure to treat every level of fan to some high-octane action.

How to watch the World Cup of Pool in Australia

The World Cup of Pool is available to watch in Australia via Kayo and Foxtel, with Kayo offering both live and on-demand coverage, while Foxtel only offers live coverage of the event.

World Cup of Pool on Kayo

Kayo will have both live and on-demand coverage of the World Cup of Pool, giving you full coverage of the event.

Stream Sports with Kayo

Love streaming? Love sports? Kayo is a new streaming platform that provides access to a wealth of sports, from basketball to cricket, motorsports and soccer. Click ‘go to site’ for more details.

Brand Subscription Type No. of Screens /same time viewing Advertised Cost^^ /month Basic Subscription More than 15,000 hours of sport on-demand

Watch on 2 screens at the same time

screens at the same time 14 days FREE trial (New Customers Only) min. cost $25 over 1 month 2 No. of Screens /same time viewing $25 Advertised Cost/month Go To Site Premium Subscription More than 15,000 hours of sport on-demand

Watch on 3 screens at the same time

screens at the same time 14 days FREE trial (New Customers Only) min. cost $35 over 1 month 3 No. of Screens /same time viewing $35

Advertised Cost/month Go To Site Telstra Exclusive Offer – Basic Subscription Special Offer: Save $10/mth on Kayo for 12 months

Available to Telstra customers only. T&Cs Apply

Stream over 50 sports, Live & On Demand

Watch on 2 screens at the same time – Add up to 5 profiles min. cost $15/mth first 12 months then $25/mth 2 No. of Screens /same time viewing $25 $15

Advertised Cost/month Get Offer on Telstra’s website ^^View important information

World Cup of Pool on Foxtel

Foxtel will showcase live coverage of the World Cup of Pool on Channel 505, although no replays are currently available.

Advertisement

When is the World Cup of Pool?

The World Cup of Pool kicks off on May 9, 2021, with the Grand Final slated to be played on May 14, 2021.

What is the World Cup of Pool?

The World Cup of Pool is an annual single-elimination tournament for doubles teams in nine-ball pool competitions. Played at an international level, the event is officiated under the World Pool-Billiard Association, with 32 teams representing 31 nations from around the world (with the host nation being able to enter two teams).

Photo Credit: Den Rozhnovsky/shutterstock.com