How to watch Young Rock in Australia

Part memoir, part faux documentary, the question begs, is Young Rock a literal pitch of Johnson for President 2032? Nobody knows for sure, but what is clear is that Young Rock does a damn good job of making the case for him. Johnson’s amazing career trajectory makes for great television, but it’s the cheeky younger versions of him that really make him likeable. The show isn’t just about The Rock though, it’s also about his family. Special mentions go out to his dad, Rocky “Soulman” Johnson and grandmother Lia Maivia, who was the first female wrestling promoter, as well as the cast of wrestling characters who made up his larger family – including Andre the Giant! If you want to see how The Rock was made, or even if you’re just curious about the Presidency business, keep reading to find out all about Young Rock in Australia with this Canstar Blue guide.

What is Young Rock about?

Young Rock is the life and times of professional big man, Dwayne ‘the Rock’ Johnson. Way, way back, before he had muscles bigger than his head, Johnson was a wee fella living in Hawaii with his family, who were all wrestlers. Using three different actors, Young Rock shows Johnson in the pivotal moments of his life – 10, 15 and 20 – to show us exactly how he went from adorable pipsqueak to football pro, to WWE champion and finally to movie star. It’s a wild ride, but looks to be a very enjoyable one.

If BINGE's huge library of quality movies sounds like the perfect streaming service for you, there are three plans to choose from, with different inclusions on each plan tier. Prices start at $10 per month for a basic package and go up to $18 per month.

