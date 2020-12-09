Apple has announced its new AirPods Max, a complete break away from the in-ear AirPods we know and love with a new the over-the-head style. Aimed at audiophiles with money to burn, the AirPods Max are Apple’s long-overdue step into the over-ear headphone market.

The AirPods Max look more like a headset you’d expect from Bose or Beats, and will be available in a range of colours. These headphones look completely inoffensive, are wireless, and seem to have the same technology crammed inside that AirPods typically do – albeit in a larger device.

Apple AirPods Max – Specifications, features and more

The Apple AirPods max are a powerful addition to the Apple catalogue of accessories. Included in these in these massive over-the-head style headphones is noise cancellation, Adaptive EQ, Transparency mode, and spatial audio, features not foreign to a music lover.

Apple has gone to a bit of effort to make sure these headphones are comfortable, using a “breathable knit mesh” canopy to sit on your head. The AirPods Max also feature a cup-to-headband system that Apple calls revolutionary, designed to balance pressure between your ears. The 40mm sound system inside each of these cups is quite impressive too, and definitely for a music lover wanting a little bit more than what in-ear AirPods can provide.

On one of the cups, there’s the ability to play and pause content, answer calls, skip tracks, activate Siri and raise or lower volume. The volume control actually uses a Watch-like knob called a ‘digital crown’ to adjust sound, a feature which Apple Watch users would be familiar with.

Along with all of these elements, the AirPods Max have all the same integration with Apple devices that users have come to expect. These headphones will pair seamlessly with your iPhone and other Apple devices, so don’t worry about needing to install an app. They’ll also work with other devices through Bluetooth pairing.

As for battery life, these headphones will last up to 20 hours on a single charge with features enabled, however results may vary. There’s also a Smart Case for these AirPods that puts them in an ultra-low power state, and the case is, as the kids say, thicc.

AirPods Max: Pricing and availability

The biggest drawback to Apple’s new headset is the price. The Apple AirPods Max will retail for $899 from Apple’s website and stores – far more expensive than standard AirPods, and out of reach for many Apple fans and music lovers. Many users will have trouble justifying such a pricy purchase, especially as many similar-quality headphones retail for around half that price.

The AirPods Max will begin shipping on December 15, and will be available in Space Grey, Silver, Sky Blue, Green and Pink. You can order a set with personal engravings through Apple, as you can with older model AirPods, which retail for $249 (and $399 for the AirPods Pro). Other stores will be offering the AirPods Max when they arrive, but news is still developing. We also don’t have any details on if you’ll be able to pick these up from Telstra, Optus or Vodafone.

