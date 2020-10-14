It’s Christmas time for Apple fans! In the early hours of the morning on October 14, Apple revealed a suite of new devices in its iPhone 12 range. Four new iPhones were unveiled, following the now-standard iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max naming conventions, while also tacking on the 12 Mini, a much smaller and cute phone.

But that’s not the only cute device Apple has delivered overnight. Also announced was the HomePod Mini, a delightfully small and round smart speaker for your home. It comes with Siri voice activation, plus it’s fully capable of playing music to a room and being a part of your smart home suite of devices.

The HomePod Mini: Apple’s new Smart Home device

The Homepod Mini is only 3.3 inches tall, but comes packed with Siri and some decent speakers. It’s able to play music from most apps, and you can use Siri to turn on and off compatible home devices, as well as to answer calls, set reminders, take notes and more. Sir will also offer personalised listening suggestions to each member of your family, and can provide valuable updates on news, traffic and weather via the Mini.

The Mini’s size makes it a bit more agreeable for some homes than the original Home Pod, and it should sit neatly on any bench, cabinet or desk without the design being too imposing. Don’t let the size catch you off guard: Apple calls the sound “room-filling”, and is touting an “intercom” feature, which you can use to send messages through your home to other HomePod devices (provided you’ve got more than one around the house).

If you have more than HomePod around your home or workplace, you can sync the audio up so that they all play at the same time, giving you a nice echo wherever you walk. The HomePod Mini is perfectly integrated into the Apple Home kit, and is easily customisable. It’s a lot smaller than the original HomePod, and when you put them side-by-side, it looks like an apple beside a Milo tin.

How much will the HomePod Mini cost?

The HomePod Mini will cost $149 in Australia, offering some great value if you’re a big Apple fan. This is a welcome price for what you get, considering the original HomePod costs $469.

When will the HomePod Mini be released?

The HomePod Mini will be released on November 16, with pre-orders starting on November 7. You can order the smart speaker in two colours – Space Grey and White.

All images: Apple