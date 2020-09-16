Apple announces all-new iPad and iPad Air

Posted by

Advertisement

Apple’s latest product unveiling may have skipped over the upcoming iPhone 12, but the Californian company still packed plenty of announcements into the hour-long livestream. Alongside two new Apple Watches, Apple confirmed the 8th-generation iPad and that a new iPad Air will be hitting stores soon, with the standard iPad available from Friday, September 18.

The 2020 iPad is Apple’s entry-level tablet, suitable for users wanting a more affordable device that’s fairly lightweight, portable and great for everyday browsing. The iPad Air is the mid-point between the new iPad and the premium iPad Pro, offering a larger display, faster chipset and an all-new screen.

iPad 8th gen: features, price and availability

Apple’s 8th-generation iPad offers a 10.2-inch Retina display, along with a physical home button and Apple Pencil integration. The tablet is powered by Apple’s A12 Bionic chip, and is the first standard iPad to feature Neural Engine machine learning.

The A12 chip promises a processing performance up to 40% faster than previous generations, with twice the graphics capability. Apple also claims that the new iPad is up to twice as fast as top-selling Windows laptops, three times faster than the most popular Android tablet, six times faster than the best-selling Chromebook.

Aside from a powerful performance, the iPad offers support for high-speed internet and up to 10 hours of WiFi use between charges. You’ll also get Touch ID and popular features such as Apple Pay and Siri.

Screen of new iPad with Apple Pencil
Image: Apple

Camera-wise, the iPad includes an 8-megapixel lens in back with 1080p video recording, plus a front-facing HD FaceTime camera for 1.2-megapixel photos. You’ll also get the full suite of Apple’s Photo features, such as Live Photos, Retina Flash, slow-mo, time lapse and Burst Mode.

The new iPad will run Apple’s iPadOS 14, which offers redesigned apps and widgets, improved search, and easy note-taking via Scribble and the Apple Pencil. The iPad is available in 32GB and 128GB sizes, with prices below; you can order the device from Apple from September 16, with delivery commencing September 18.

iPad with WiFi:

  • 32GB: $499
  • 128GB: $649

iPad with Wifi + cellular:

  • 32GB: $699
  • 128GB: $849

iPad Air: features, price and availability

The new iPad Air offers many of the same features as the iPad – including the new iPad OS 14 operating system – but in an upgraded and larger size. With a 10.2-inch Liquid Retina display and new integrated Touch ID sensor built into the top button, the Air is a great new full-screen device that’s compatible with the second-gen Apple Pencil, plus the Magic Keyboard and Smart Keyboard Folio.

Apple has included its A14 Bionic chip on the new iPad Air, making it the most powerful Air tablet available and giving users a 40% performance boost, plus a 30% improvement in graphics. Essentially, if you rely on your iPad for work, gaming, or content creation, the Air has you covered with a faster-than-ever performance.

iPad Air in green
Image: Apple

The Air will also feature the same 12-megapixel rear camera found in the iPad Pro, offering high-resolution photography and video up to 4K. You’ll also get a FaceTime HD camera in the front, plus all the features of Apple’s iPadOS 14 Photos and Camera apps.

Like the standard iPad, the new Air offers up to 10 hours of WiFi use on one single charge, including Web browsing and streaming video. The Air also takes entertainment up a notch with the inclusion of two-speaker audio in landscape mode, perfect for an immersive audio experience when you’re catching up on Netflix or YouTube.

Apple will offer the iPad Air in 64GB and 256GB storage sizes, and in a variety of colours including Rose Gold and Sky Blue. You’ll be able to order the Air in both WiFi and WiFi/cellular versions from October.

iPad Air with WiFi:

  • 64GB: $899
  • 256GB: $1,129

iPad Air with Wifi + cellular:

  • 64GB: $1,099
  • 256GB: $1,329

Tablet plans for the Apple iPad range

If you’re looking for an easy, flexible way to access the internet on your iPad – even when you’re out and about – a SIM-only data plan is your best bet. You can pair these plans below with any iPad with cellular connectivity, giving you guaranteed browsing, streaming and social networking when you’re away from WiFi or your home broadband.

Telstra Mobile Broadband Plans

The following table shows a selection of published Telstra mobile broadband plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of cost, from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest. This is a selection of products with links to referral partners.

Brand Features Max Data**/billing period Advertised Cost^^/billing period
Telstra Logo

Extra Small

  • SIM only plan
  • No excess data charges in Australia
  • Includes data-free sports and music streaming

min. cost $15 over one month

 5GBMax Data**/billing period $15Advertised Cost^^/billing period Go To Site
Telstra Logo

Small

  • SIM only plan
  • No excess data charges in Australia
  • Includes data-free sports and music streaming

min. cost $25 over one month

 10GBMax Data**/billing period $25Advertised Cost^^/billing period Go To Site
Telstra Logo

Medium

  • SIM only plan
  • No excess data charges in Australia
  • Includes data-free sports and music streaming
  • Includes 5G access

min. cost $50 over one month

 50GBMax Data**/billing period $50Advertised Cost^^/billing period Go To Site
Telstra Logo

Large

  • SIM only plan
  • No excess data charges in Australia
  • Includes data-free sports and music streaming
  • Includes 5G access

min. cost $75 over one month

 100GBMax Data**/billing period $75Advertised Cost^^/billing period Go To Site
View all NBN plans listed on Canstar Blue **^^View important information

Vodafone Mobile Broadband Plans

The following table shows a selection of published Vodafone mobile broadband plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of cost, from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest. This is a selection of products with links to referral partners.

Brand Features Max Data**/billing period Advertised Cost^^/billing period
Vodafone Logo

5GB Mobile Broadband Plan

  • SIM Only plan

min. cost $180 over 12 months

 5GBMax Data**/billing period $15Advertised Cost^^/billing period Go To Site
Vodafone Logo

25GB Mobile Broadband Plan

  • SIM Only plan

min. cost $360 over 12 months

 25GBMax Data**/billing period $30Advertised Cost^^/billing period Go To Site
Vodafone Logo

60GB Mobile Broadband Plan

  • SIM Only plan

min. cost $540 over 12 months

 60GBMax Data**/billing period $45Advertised Cost^^/billing period Go To Site
Vodafone Logo

100GB Mobile Broadband Plan

  • SIM Only plan

min. cost $720 over 12 months

 100GBMax Data**/billing period $60Advertised Cost^^/billing period Go To Site
View all NBN plans listed on Canstar Blue **^^View important information

Amaysim Mobile Broadband Plans

The following table shows a selection of  published Amaysim mobile broadband plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of cost, from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest. This is a selection of products with links to referral partners.

Brand Features Max Data**/billing period Advertised Cost^^/billing period
Amaysim Logo

SIM Only 2GB

  • SIM Only

min. cost $15 over 28 day billing period

 2GBMax Data**/billing period $15Advertised Cost^^/billing period Go To Site
Amaysim Logo

SIM Only 5GB

  • SIM Only

min. cost $25 over 28 day billing period

 5GBMax Data**/billing period $25Advertised Cost^^/billing period Go To Site
Amaysim Logo

SIM Only 20GB

  • SIM Only

min. cost $45 over 28 day billing period

 20GBMax Data**/billing period $45Advertised Cost^^/billing period Go To Site
Amaysim Logo

SIM Only 50GB

  • SIM Only

min. cost $60 over 28 day billing period

 50GBMax Data**/billing period $60Advertised Cost^^/billing period Go To Site
Amaysim Logo

SIM Only 100GB

  • SIM Only

min. cost $70 over 28 day billing period

 100GBMax Data**/billing period $70Advertised Cost^^/billing period Go To Site
Amaysim Logo

SIM Only 150GB

  • SIM Only

min. cost $90 over 28 day billing period

 150GBMax Data**/billing period $90Advertised Cost^^/billing period Go To Site
View all NBN plans listed on Canstar Blue **^^View important information

Southern Phone Mobile Broadband Plans

The following table shows a selection of published Southern Phone mobile broadband plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of cost, from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest. This is a selection of products with links to referral partners.

Brand Features Max Data**/billing period Advertised Cost^^/billing period
Southern Phones Logo

Extra Small

  • SIM Only

min. cost $180 over 12 month plan period

 7GBMax Data**/billing period $15Advertised Cost^^/billing period Go To Site
Southern Phones Logo

Small

  • SIM Only

min. cost $300 over 12 month plan period

 15GBMax Data**/billing period $25Advertised Cost^^/billing period Go To Site
Southern Phones Logo

Medium

  • SIM Only

min. cost $480 over 12 month plan period

 50GBMax Data**/billing period $40Advertised Cost^^/billing period Go To Site
Southern Phones Logo

Large

  • SIM Only

min. cost $780 over 12 month plan period

 100GBMax Data**/billing period $65Advertised Cost^^/billing period Go To Site
Southern Phones Logo

Extra Large

  • SIM Only

min. cost $1,320 over 12 month plan period

 250GBMax Data**/billing period $110Advertised Cost^^/billing period Go To Site
View all NBN plans listed on Canstar Blue **^^View important information

Mobile Broadband Plans Compared

The following table shows a selection of published 100GB mobile broadband plans on Canstar Blue’s database, listed in order of cost, from the lowest to highest and then by data allowance, largest to smallest. This is a selection of products with links to referral partners.

Brand Features Max Data**/billing period Advertised Cost^^/billing period
Vodafone Logo

100GB Mobile Broadband Plan

  • SIM Only plan

min. cost $720 over 12 months

 100GBMax Data**/billing period $60Advertised Cost^^/billing period Go To Site
Southern Phones Logo

Large

  • SIM Only

min. cost $780 over 12 month plan period

 100GBMax Data**/billing period $65Advertised Cost^^/billing period Go To Site
Amaysim Logo

SIM Only 100GB

  • SIM Only

min. cost $70 over 28 day billing period

 100GBMax Data**/billing period $70Advertised Cost^^/billing period Go To Site
Telstra Logo

Large

  • SIM only plan
  • No excess data charges in Australia
  • Includes data-free sports and music streaming
  • Free 5G access until June 2020
  • Special offer: $15 monthly credit for 12 months. Ends 6 April 2020

min. cost $75 over one month

 100GBMax Data**/billing period $75Advertised Cost^^/billing period Go To Site
View all NBN plans listed on Canstar Blue **^^View important information

iPad, iPad Air and iPad Pro compared

iPad iPad Air iPad Pro
Price From $499 From $899 From $1,649
Screen size 10.2-inch Retina display 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display with TrueTone 12.9-inch Liquid Retina display with ProMotion and TrueTone
Battery Up to 10 hours of WiFi use Up to 10 hours of WiFi use Up to 10 hours of WiFi use
Chipset A12 Bionic Chip with Neural Engine A14 Bionic Chip with Neural Engine A12Z Bionic Chip with Neural Engine
Storage 32GB, 128GB 64GB, 256GB, 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Rear camera 8-megapixel wide camera with 1080p video 12-megapixel wide camera with 4K video 12-megapixel wide and 10-megapixel ultra wide cameras with 4K video
Front camera FaceTime HD camera FaceTime HD camera TrueDepth camera
Compatible accessories Smart Keyboard, Apple Pencil 1st gen Magic Keyboard, Smart Keyboard Folio, Apple Pencil 2nd gen Magic Keyboard, Smart Keyboard Folio, Apple Pencil 2nd gen
Colours Rose Gold, Space Grey, Silver Rose Gold, Space Grey, Silver, Green, Sky Blue Silver, Space Grey

 

Share this article

Advertisement

Related Articles

A woman with a gaming computer

Telstra announces the Game Optimiser, a tool to help gamers beat lag

September 16th 2020

Save $200 on 5G-capable Samsung phones with Optus

Integrate your Apple subscriptions with the new Apple One
Advertisement