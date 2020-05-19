Bose 50% off Click Frenzy deals on headphones and speakers

One of the biggest tech giants is giving Aussies an earful of savings during this year’s Click Frenzy Mayhem, offering up to 50% off on its massively popular range of headphones and speakers.

Bose is offering plenty of options to choose from, although majority of the items are refurbished which are usually already marked down from the original retail price.

Here’s a list of some of the Bose products you can expect to see in the Click Frenzy sale.

Bose QuietComfort 35II Wireless Headphones II

Priced at $299.95, down from $499.95*

These Bose Quietcomfort 35II Wireless Headphones continue to be among one of the hottest items among music lovers. Providing up to 20 hours worth of battery life, these popular noise-cancelling headphones are also enabled with Bose AR, which is claimed to be the world’s first audio-only augmented-reality platform. According to the brand, this allows applications to utilise contextual audio to give users a more unique experience.

Bose SoundLink Micro Bluetooth Speaker

Priced at $99.95, down from $149.95*

The compact Bose SoundLink Micro Bluetooth Speaker has a six-hour battery life and a wireless range that can reach up to nine metres. It measures just under 10cm on each side and a little over 3cm thick.

SoundSport Free wireless headphones

Priced at $197.95, down from $299.95*

The Bose SoundSport Free Wireless Headphones is an alternative to Apple’s AirPods, offering five hours worth of battery life and StayHear+ tips for supposed comfort and stability. It also has an IPX4 rating, which is claimed to survive sweat and rain. These true wireless in-ear headphones come with a rechargeable case designed to provide 10 hours battery life.

Bose SoundLink Revolve+ Bluetooth Speaker

Priced at $349.95, down from $439.95*

This portable Bose SoundLink Revolve+ Bluetooth Speaker is an all-rounder. It has a 360° design which lets you hear sound from every direction, and has a wireless range of up to nine metres as well as a battery life that’s claimed to last up to 16 hours. This comes in either black or silver.

Bose SoundLink Revolve Bluetooth Speaker

Priced at $229.95, down from $299.95*

A cheaper alternative to the Bose SoundLink Revolve+ Bluetooth Speaker, this model contains many of the same features but has a slightly shorter maximum battery life of up to 12 hours. This is available in either black or silver.

Bose Soundbar 500 Module

Priced at $479.95. down from, $599.95*

Marketed to provide ‘sound you can feel’, the Bose Bass Module is a 10-inch cube designed to amp up the bass performance of the Bose Soundbar 500. It offers wireless connectivity and is also compatible with the Bose Soundbar 700 and SoundTouch 300 soundbar.

Bose Soundbar 700

Priced at $799.95. down from, $1,199.95*

Since it’s not just about the experience and not just the sound, according to Bose, the slim Bose Soundbar 700 is packed with tons of features to help you make the most of your entertainment. Using Wi-Fi, you can link up this soundbar to Apple AirPlay 2 and browse through music streaming services such as Spotify, Deezer, Amazon Music or Apple Music from your phone or tablet. It’s also compatible with the Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa. The Bose Soundbar 700 is sold in black or silver.

Bose Home Speaker 500

Priced at $499, down from $599.95*

The Bose Home Speaker 500 is designed to provide wall-to-wall stereo sound and can be controlled using voice, touch or through the Bose app. Featuring Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity, this Bose speaker features six preset buttons and a built-in voice assistant. The Bose Home Speaker 500 is available in black or silver.

Click Frenzy FAQs

When is Click Frenzy?

Start: 7pm (AEDT) Tuesday, May 19

Finish: Midnight (AEDT) Thursday, May 21

Click Frenzy Mayhem will last a total of 53 hours and feature over 2,000 deals, from 300+ brands Australia-wide.

What is Click Frenzy?

Inspired by the US version Cyber Monday, Click Frenzy is an online sales event organised by Global Marketplace for Australia. It runs a few times a year and attracts legions of bargain hunters each time. The next 2020 Click Frenzy event will be the Travel Spring sale on September 1. Another Click Frenzy sale is also slated for November 17.

Where do I shop Click Frenzy deals?

You can shop Click Frenzy exclusive deals and offers on the Click Frenzy website and from participating retailers online and in store. Check individual retailers for details.

Picture credits: Xtala Photography/ Shutterstock.com.

*Prices taken from respective retailers for Click Frenzy sales, ending May 21.