Fitbit announces the Ace 3, a fitness watch for kids

Fitbit has announced its newest fitness watch, the Ace 3, with a focus on physical activity for kids. The watch is packed with technology that might appeal to parents, including eight-day battery life, parental controls, and fun incentives to get kids interested in staying active.

The Fitbit Ace 3 has a huge range of features that could be helpful if you’d like to get your child up and moving, so lets jump right into what’s available.

Fitbit Ace 3 specifications: A fitness watch for kids

It should be said off the bat that this fitness watch isn’t intended for adults, and is instead targeted at kids. Because of this, it lacks some of the features you might expect from a smartwatch, such as being able to control music or respond to texts. That said, the simplicity, features and price might be just enough to get your kids more interested in sports and outdoor activities. This watch is intended for kids over six years old.

Fitness features

One of the big features of the Fitbit Ace 3 is the fun incentives the device comes with. Fitbit is trying to motivate kids into exercising with virtual badges, animated clock faces and personalised avatars – adding some adventure to exercise through unlocking things like a game. Kids can also set exercise goals and challenge their friends and family to them.

The Fitbit Ace 3 is water-resistant to a depth of 50 metres, and can be worn in the pool and the ocean. Parents can also set their children reminders to move, which can be prompted if the watch detects a wearer being still for too long. The watch can also track all-day movements, including active minutes and steps.

Smartwatch features

The Fitbit Ace 3 has full integration with the Fitbit App, allowing for kids to see their stats, badges and clock faces, which can be changed here. Parents get access to the app too with a “Parent View” feature, allowing them to track their child’s activity.

The Ace 3 also works with over 200 Android and iOS devices. Kids can be alerted to calls through the watch too if they own a smartphone. Timers and stopwatches can also be set, and stats can be viewed on the clock face.

Health features

The Fitbit Ace 3 comes with sleep tracking and bedtime alarms, in case you’d like a record of your child’s sleeping habits.

Design features

The Fitbit Ace 3 comes in two colours (Cosmic Blue with Astro green details and Black with Red details), packaged in a silicone band. Clock faces can be changed at will through the app, and its interchangeable accessories are sold separately. The clock face is also touch-screen and backlit, making it easy to navigate. Eight-day battery life is also a nice touch.

Pricing and availability

The Fitbit Ace 3 is available for pre-order now and will be available worldwide on March 15 for $99.95 in one size. Accessories are also available, with Minions-themed accessories on the way.

