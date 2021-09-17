Samsung releases the Galaxy Tab S7 FE in Australia

Samsung has released its newest tablet in Australia – the Galaxy Tab S7 FE. The Galaxy Tab S7 FE is intended to be a lower-cost and slightly less powerful version of Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S7, which is one of the most powerful Android tablets on the market right now.

If you’ve been after an iPad or even a laptop alternative, it might be worth considering the relatively more affordable Galaxy Tab S7 FE. We’ll be jumping into the specs of the Galaxy Tab S7 FE in the article below.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE: Features, specs and more

Originally announced on May 27, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE is a cheap alternative to the more premium (and much more expensive) Galaxy Tab S7.

High-quality tablets are usually pretty pricey, with the original Galaxy Tab S7 starting at $1,049 for the most basic version, so to see the Galaxy Tab S7 FE priced at $799 (with the price increasing depending on the features you’d like) is great. Because of this, it’ll be useful for us to compare the Galaxy Tab S7 FE to its higher price counterpart, just to see what a difference $250 makes.

Firstly, the Galaxy Tab S7 features an 11-inch screen, whereas the S7 FE features a 12.4-inch screen. It’s strange to see the budget-oriented device include a bigger screen, but this was also true of last year’s Samsung Galaxy S20 FE smartphone when compared to the Galaxy S20.

This being said, the S7 features a higher pixel density (at 274ppi, whereas the S7 FE features 243ppi) so you’ll get better image quality on the more expensive device. The S7 features an LTPS TFT screen and functions at 120Hz, whereas the new S7 FE features a TFT screen, operating at just 60Hz, so images will also look smoother on the pricier tablet.

The S7 FE uses a Snapdragon 750G processor and an Adreno 619 GPU, two noticeable downgrades from the Snapdragon 865 and the Adreno 650 GPU available in the S7. This means that the S7 FE is capable of handling all your essential productivity needs, but the S7 will one-up it in every way except for the cost, and will likely be better for graphics-intensive applications, like for gaming or graphic design.

The cameras on the S7 FE and the S7 are also noticeably different. The S7 FE features a single main camera (8MP) and a single selfie camera (5MP), whereas the S7 features a dual main camera setup (13MP and 5MP ultrawide), along with a single selfie camera (8MP).

Storage capacities are also different depending on your preference. You can also expand your storage capacity with a MicroSD card in both devices. The S7 FE is available with the following storage capacities:

64GB, 4GB RAM

128GB, 6GB RAM

256GB, 8GB RAM

Storage capacities for the S7 are noticeably larger, as are RAM allocations: 128GB and 6GB RAM, 256GB and 8GB RAM, and 512GB 8GB RAM models are available.

Both tablets feature stereo speakers, although the S7 includes four. Neither device has a headphone jack, and both use a USB-C charging port (a wall charger isn’t included in the box of the S7 FE). The S7 FE also features a larger battery, clocking in at 10,090mAh, whereas the S7 features an 8,000mAh battery. Both devices are capable of 45W fast charging.

You can get the Galaxy S7 FE in Black, Silver, Green and Pink (starting at $799). The S7 is available in Silver, Navy, Black and Bronze (starting at $1,049).

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE availability

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE is available now from the Samsung store and retailers such as The Good Guys, JB Hi-Fi, Kogan, Bing Lee, Dick Smith and more. Pricing, availability, models, colours and accessories vary from retailer to retailer, however for a limited time, you can get a bonus Book Cover Keyboard from some retailers if you order this device before October 3 (terms apply).

Mobile broadband plans for the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE

If you’re interested in picking up the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE to use on the go, consider picking up a mobile broadband plan at the same time. As long as your tablet is capable of cellular connectivity, having a mobile broadband plan slotted into your tablet at all times will allow you to stay connected wherever you go (as long as you’re within signal range).

Cellular models of the Galaxy Tab S7 FE are also capable of accessing 5G mobile broadband, which is available on only some mobile broadband plans. You can find mobile broadband plans in the table below.