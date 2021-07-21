Advertisement

Interested in picking up a new pair of wireless earphones or a new smartwatch? Huawei is running a huge ‘Christmas in July’ sale on lots of its accessories, including the Huawei Freebuds Pro and the Huawei Watch GT 2 smartwatch, with deals running up to 50% off.

These deals are only going to run through to July 31, so it’s worth having a browse soon, especially if you’re in need of some new wearables.

Huawei’s Christmas in July deals

Huawei’s Christmas in July deals are extensive, and if you’re after some new tech, you might be interested in what’s on offer. Smartwatches, headphones, earphones and home speakers are all on sale, and are available from a wide variety of stores. Keep in mind that, while Huawei Experience stores are running all of the below discounts, some stores might not be offering these deals, or might be running their own sales. Terms apply. You can find all of Huawei’s Christmas in July deals below:

Huawei Band 6 : $139 $119, available from Amazon, Mobileciti and Huawei stores

: $119, available from Amazon, Mobileciti and Huawei stores Huawei FreeBuds Pro : $329 $259, available from Amazon, Mobileciti and Huawei stores

: $259, available from Amazon, Mobileciti and Huawei stores Huawei FreeBuds 4i : $159 $139, available from Amazon, Mobileciti and Huawei stores

: $139, available from Amazon, Mobileciti and Huawei stores Huawei FreeBuds 3i : $229 $109, available from Amazon, Mobileciti and Huawei stores

: $109, available from Amazon, Mobileciti and Huawei stores Huawei FreeLace Pro : $199 $109, available from Amazon, Mobileciti and Huawei stores

: $109, available from Amazon, Mobileciti and Huawei stores Huawei Sound Smart Speaker : $329 $229, available from Huawei stores

: $229, available from Huawei stores Huawei Watch Fit : $249 $149, available from Amazon, JB Hi Fi, Mobileciti, The Good Guys and Huawei stores

: $149, available from Amazon, JB Hi Fi, Mobileciti, The Good Guys and Huawei stores Huawei Watch GT 2 46mm Black : $499 $289, available from Amazon, JB Hi Fi, Mobileciti, The Good Guys and Huawei stores

: $289, available from Amazon, JB Hi Fi, Mobileciti, The Good Guys and Huawei stores Huawei Watch GT 2 42mm Black : $399 $269, available from Amazon and Huawei stores

: $269, available from Amazon and Huawei stores Huawei Watch GT 2e: $349 $169, available from Amazon, JB Hi Fi, Mobileciti, The Good Guys and Huawei stores

You can get these devices with the prices slashed at any of the mentioned stores above, although keep in mind that once July 31 comes around, these deals will end. While you’re shopping around, consider picking up a new phone plan: switching your plan is easy and only takes moments. You can find postpaid and prepaid plans in the table below.

Should I get a Huawei device?

Huawei might not have the best smartphones for someone after the full Android experience with Google functionality, but Huawei’s headphones and wearables aren’t half bad. Huawei’s line of smartwatches often claim high praise in reviews, and from first hand experience, Huawei’s earphones are very capable. That being said, it’s worth comparing around to find the best headphones, earphones and smartwatches for you, your budget and your needs.