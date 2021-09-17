Logitech reveals the vibrant G435 wireless headset

Logitech has announced a new colour-heavy wireless headset, the G435. It’s intended to be a headset for gamers, but it’s perfectly useable on the go, and is definitely worth considering if you’re no fan of the bland silvers and greys most manufacturers release their devices in. It seems like a great multi-purpose headset for somebody after quality and a reasonable price tag.

Logitech has been no stranger to colourful peripherals ever since the release of its ‘Colour Collection’ last year, which featured headsets, keyboards and mice in black, white, blue and lilac. The G435, while not technically a part of the Colour Collection, appears to follow through with Logitech’s focus on personalisation.

We’ll be going through everything you need to know about the Logitech G435 in the article below.

Logitech G435: Specs, details and more

The Logitech G435 is a mid-range headset, offering wireless connectivity, three colour choices and a light design.

The main attraction of the G435 is the colours, with White and Lilac, Blue and Raspberry, and Black and Yellow colours available. Logitech says the G435 is designed for small and medium head sizes, but you can adjust how the headset sits by pushing and pulling on the arms of the headset.

The earmuffs of the G435 are made of sound isolating memory foam, intended to keep your ears cool and contain your sound on the go. Internally, the G435 features 40 mm audio drivers with Dolby Atmos, Tempest 3D AudioTech and Windows Sonic compatibility. The headphones are also Discord certified.

The headset includes a built-in microphone and can function either over Bluetooth or over a wireless signal through a USB dongle. The headset weighs in at 165 grams and it’s quite a small pair of headphones, so you can even take it on the go quite practically.

With a focus on being multiplatform, the Logitech G435 can be used on PC, Mac, PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 5. You can also connect it to your phone over Bluetooth. The wireless signal reaches up to 10 metres, offering 18 hours of play time, and requires a USB-C compatible cable to charge. A USB-A to USB-C cable is included in the box, as is the wireless USB dongle. The headset features physical buttons on the side (including a touch button and volume controls) along with a power LED.

A big plus that these headphones have over other headphones is that they are certified carbon neutral, meaning Logitech will spend money on carbon offsets for every product purchased, so that the carbon impact of these headphones are reduced to zero. The packaging is made from paper, resourced from FSC-certified forests, and each headset includes at least 22% recycled plastic.

The Logitech G435 headset will be available on September 28, although the Blue & Raspberry headset will be available sometime in 2022. You can purchase the G435 from Logitech directly, and the headset will be available from retailers such as The Good Guys and JB Hi-Fi, along with gaming retailers such as EB Games, Scorptec and PC Case Gear. You can pre-order it now from some retailers.

