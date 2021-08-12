Overnight at Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked event, Samsung revealed its two newest smartphones: The Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3. While these phones were certainly in the spotlight on the night with their impressive folding and flipping screens, Samsung also announced a handful of accessories, notably the Galaxy Watch 4 and the Samsung Buds 2.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and the Buds 2 are accessories that will work on any phone, coming in several colours and available on September 10. We’ll be diving into everything you need to know about the Galaxy Watch 4 and the Samsung Buds 2 in the article below.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and the Watch 4 Classic

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 was revealed in the early hours of the morning on August 12, as a follow-up to its Galaxy Watch 3. Along with the new Smart Watch, the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic was also unveiled, sporting a more classic aesthetic and a rotating bezel. Android Wear OS is getting rebooted with the return of the Galaxy Watch, and Samsung is introducing some cool new features.

Now included in both the Watch 4 and the Watch 4 Classic is blood oxygen checking (which runs every 60 seconds), sleep tracking and snore detection, all of which really drill down the health focus of the Smart Watch concept. There’s also an electrical bio impedance sensor built into the back of the device, which can check your BMI, hydration levels and muscle mass.

You can pre-order the Galaxy Watch 4 and the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic starting today, with a range of sizes available, each at a different price point. Both Smart Watches will be available for purchase on September 10.

Available colours of the Galaxy Watch 4 are Black and Silver, with a Green colour available on 44mm Galaxy Watch 4 models, and a Gold colour available on Galaxy Watch 4 40mm models. All models of the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic come in either Black or Silver. Here’s how much each Smart Watch will cost you.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4

40mm Bluetooth: RRP $399

40mm LTE: RRP $499

44mm Bluetooth: RRP $449

44mm LTE: RRP $549

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic

42mm Bluetooth: RRP $549

42mm LTE: RRP $649

46mm Bluetooth: RRP $599

46mm LTE: RRP $699

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2

Samsung’s Galaxy Buds are some of the most popular earphones out there, best described as Samsung’s answer to the Apple AirPods, so it made sense that a new version of the Buds would eventually be announced. That time has come, so let’s jump into what makes the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 special.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 come with a triple array of microphones on each bud to improve call quality. Special features have been in-built into the buds, with Samsung claiming up to 98% noise cancellation with its Active Noise Cancelling setting enabled. This year’s Buds are smaller, but still keep up Samsung’s unique bubbly design, making them instantly recognisable.

Samsung claims that these buds will last up to five hours with the noise-cancelling mode enabled, or up to 20 hours in total with the charging case battery factored in. Third-party cases will be available in time, and Galaxy Buds Pro and Live cases will charge these buds. These buds will be available in Graphite, Lavender, Olive or White, with the case matching the buds. The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 go on sale on September 10 for $219.

Should I buy the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 or the Samsung Buds 2?

While you’d likely be satisfied with the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 or the Samsung Buds, Buds Live or Buds Pro, it’s certainly nice to get the newest model in the series, especially given the Galaxy Watch 4’s new features and rebooted Android Wear OS, and the Galaxy Buds 2’s impressive noise cancellation.

If you’re after accessories, you can get some for free when you purchase either a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 or a Galaxy Z Flip 3. If your heart is set on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, you’d be interested to know that Optus is throwing it in as a free bonus to anybody who pre-orders the new Galaxy Fold 3 or the Galaxy Flip 3, along with some other bundled-in gifts. If you’re after a pair of earphones, you can get a pair of Galaxy Buds Pro earphones when you pre-order the Galaxy Fold 3, or the Galaxy Buds Live earphones when you pre-order the Galaxy Flip 3.

