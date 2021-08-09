TCL launches the NXTWEAR G Smart Glasses

Advertisement

TCL has announced that its new NXTWEAR G Smart Glasses will go on sale in Australia from today. That’s right, a pair of Smart Glasses, capable of giving you a solo viewing experience straight to your eyes.

‘Smart Glasses’ are kind of a crowded term these days, with every manufacturer seemingly offering a different thing. Some years ago, the Google Glass project seemed to function as a smartphone in your spectacles, capable of GPS, texting and calling, and Huawei’s Eyewear II headset focuses on sound quality instead of visuals.

TCL’s NXTWEAR G Smart Glasses take the term and runs with it in a completely separate direction – offering a streaming and content viewing experience through its lenses. It’s more like having a TV screen through your glasses than other Smart Headsets. We’ll go into detail about TCL’s Smart Glasses below.

What are the TCL NXTWEAR G Smart Glasses?

The TCL NXTWEAR G Smart Glasses are an accessory, and are best compared to a wearable monitor or TV screen – obviously, they’re more comfortable than simply strapping an LCD screen to your head, but that’s pretty much the functionality you can expect from this gadget.

These Smart Glasses are intended to be for viewing videos, TV shows and movies, with the ability to emulate a 140-inch display on a 1080p screen, with a 16:9 aspect ratio. TCL says they’re ideal for movie lovers, gamers and sports fans after a quality viewing experience on the go. The lenses are transparent, so you can enjoy content while seeing your surroundings.

Inside these spectacles, you’ll find Sony FHD Micro OLED panels to provide decent viewing quality. Integrated into the sides of these glasses are stereo speakers, so you don’t need to wear a pair of earphones at the same time.

One of the things that makes the NXTWEAR G Smart Glasses unique is that they don’t require charging, meaning that you’ll need to have them plugged in at all times to use them. You’ll need to physically connect the Smart Glasses to each paired device, such as your smartphone or your laptop. A USB-C cable is included in the box for this reason. Also included is a glasses case, a cleaning cloth, three nose pads and a lens frame for image correction.

The TCL NXTWEAR G Smart Glasses are priced at $899 and are being sold at Harvey Norman. TCL is also offering a launch deal – until the offer is withdrawn, you can claim six months of Optus Sport with your purchase of this headset. You’ll receive a code to redeem this offer with your purchase, which you can enter at www.tclredemption.com.au.

Should I buy the TCL NXTWEAR G Smart Glasses?

$899 is a steep price for what seems like a gimmick at best and a hassle at worst, but if you’re interested, or have been craving a high-definition display on your face, it could be worth a look. Functionally, these Glasses don’t seem to offer anything new – although TCL says that it can emulate a 140-inch display in a virtual environment, your smartphone, tablet or laptop would likely be able to provide you with a reasonable streaming experience.

Considering how new these Smart Glasses are as a concept, it’ll be interesting to see if they catch on. It’s hard to say if they will, considering the asking price is high and the offered experience is nothing new. We’ll wait to see.

All of that aside, it’s certainly a unique device, and with TCL’s track record in both smartphones and TV manufacturing, it looks to bring together the best of both worlds for the company.

While you’re tossing up buying the TCL NXTWEAR G Smart Glasses, consider picking up a new phone plan. Odds are that if you’re considering these glasses, you’re interested in streaming movies and TV shows. Streaming on the go requires lots of data, so find a plan that matches your streaming habits well. You’ll find a selection of postpaid and prepaid plans below.

Image credit: TCL