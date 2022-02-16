Featuring the eight heavyweights of the cricketing world, the Women’s ODI World Cup is drawing closer and closer. With Australia comfortably leading the One Day Internationals rankings, it will be their tournament to lose. But how can you watch the tournament? Read on with Canstar Blue to find out.

How to watch the 2022 Women’s ODI World Cup

The 2022 Women’s ODI World Cup will be available to watch through subscription services including Kayo and Foxtel.

Watch the 2022 Women’s ODI World Cup on Kayo

Kayo will be streaming the 2022 Women’s ODI World Cup, with the service also home to plenty of other cricket competitions and women’s sports to entertain you once the series is over.

Watch the 2022 Women’s ODI World Cup on Foxtel

Foxtel will showcase the entirety of the World Cup, although you’ll have to subscribe to a package that includes sporting channels, such as the Foxtel Sports Pack.

Which teams will be competing in the Women’s ODI World Cup?

While Australia lead the ODI rankings, there will be seven other countries to fight off in the battle for the winner’s trophy. These teams include:

South Africa

England

India

Pakistan

New Zealand

Bangladesh

West Indies

When does the Women’s ODI World Cup start?

The tournament kicks off on March 4, where host country New Zealand will play the West Indies. Check out the full competition schedule below:

2022 Women’s ODI World Cup Schedule

March 4, 2022 – New Zealand vs West Indies (11:00am AEST)

March 5, 2022 – Bangladesh vs South Africa (8:00am AEST)

March 5, 2022 – Australia vs England (11:00am AEST)

March 6, 2022 – Pakistan vs India (11:00am AEST)

March 7, 2022 – New Zealand vs Bangladesh (8:00am AEST)

March 8, 2022 – Australia vs Pakistan (11:00am AEST)

March 9, 2022 – West Indies vs England (8:00am AEST)

March 10, 2022 – New Zealand vs India (11:00am AEST)

March 11, 2022 – Pakistan vs South Africa (11:00am AEST)

March 12, 2022 – West Indies vs India (11:00am AEST)

March 13, 2022 – New Zealand vs Australia (8:00am AEST)

March 14, 2022 – Pakistan vs Bangladesh (8:00am AEST)

March 14, 2022 – South Africa vs England (11:00am AEST)

March 15, 2022 – Australia vs West Indies (8:00am AEST)

March 16, 2022 – England vs India (11:00am AEST)

March 17, 2022 – New Zealand vs South Africa (11:00am AEST)

March 18, 2022 – Bangladesh vs West Indies (8:00am AEST)

March 19, 2022 – India vs Australia (11:00am AEST)

March 20, 2022 – New Zealand vs England (8:00am AEST)

March 21, 2022 – West Indies vs Pakistan (11:00am AEST)

March 22, 2022 – South Africa vs Australia (8:00am AEST)

March 22, 2022 – India vs Bangladesh (11:00am AEST)

March 24, 2022 – South Africa vs West Indies (8:00am AEST)

March 24, 2022 – England vs Pakistan (11:00am AEST)

March 25, 2022 – Bangladesh vs Australia (8:00am AEST)

March 26, 2022 – New Zealand vs Pakistan (8:00am AEST)

March 27, 2022 – England vs Bangladesh (8:00am AEST)

March 27, 2022 – India vs South Africa (11:00am AEST)

March 30, 2022 – Semi Final 1 (7:00am AEST)

March 31, 2022 – Semi Final 2 (11:00am AEST

April 3, 2022 – Grand Final (11:00am AEST)

Photo Credits: cricket.com.au