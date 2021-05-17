Kia issues recall for 60,000 engines over fire concerns

Advertisement

Kia has issued a recall for almost 60,000 engines in Australia, over fears of an electrical short circuit may cause an engine fire while the vehicle is turned off.

Affected vehicles include Kia Stingers sold between December 2016 and March 2019, in addition to Kia Sportage models sold between April 2015 and October 2020.

The Hydraulic Electronic Control Unit (HECU) – which is responsible for areas such as the Anti-lock Braking System and Electronic Stability Control System – in these vehicles can remain live even when the car is turned off, with an electrical short circuit a possibility if moisture enters the HECU, which can start a fire in the engine bay.

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) states that upwards of 57,000 vehicles are affected in Australia, with the affected vehicles increasing ‘the risk of injury or death to vehicle occupants or bystanders and/or damage to property’, according to the Product Safety website.

Consumers and owners of potentially affected vehicles are urged to contact Kia directly to organise an inspection and repair of their vehicle free of charge, with Kia recommending that vehicles should not be parked near any flammable structures or in an enclosed area, such as a garage.

Owners and motorists can also check potentially affected models by entering their car’s Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) into the ACCC’s Product Safety website.

Photo Credit: Kia