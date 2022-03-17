If you want nothing – and we mean nothing – to do with cleaning your floors, this is the prize for you.
The Dreame Bot W10 doesn’t just vacuum and mop, it then cleans and dries its own mop pads. Big water tanks support the mopping function, while a powerful battery lets the Dreame Bot W10 clean a large space with a single charge. It can differentiate between carpet and other flooring, and store up three floorplans.
All of this means no frequent water refills, fiddling with power cords, moving carpets or shifting furniture. You can choose to clean a single room or the whole house. And if paired with an Amazon Alexa, you don’t even need to leave the couch to put the Dreame Bot W10 to work!
Canstar Blue is giving you the chance to win a Dreame Bot W10 Self-Cleaning Robot Vacuum and Mop worth $949.99 RRP.
To enter, simply:
That’s it!
This promotion ends at 11am AEST on Tuesday, April 5, 2022. The winner will be notified by email and/or Facebook private message.
Good luck!
*Terms and conditions apply.
SCHEDULE TO CANSTAR BLUE PROMOTION GENERAL TERMS AND CONDITIONS
Promotion name: Canstar Blue “Win a Dreametech Bot W10 Self-Cleaning*” Promotion
This Promotion Schedule is incorporated into and forms part of Canstar Blue’s “General Terms and Conditions of Promotions”, available at http://www.canstarblue.com.au/terms-and-conditions/. The General Terms and Conditions apply to the Promotion subject of this Promotion Schedule. To the extent of any conflict between this Promotion Schedule and the General Terms and Conditions, this Promotion Schedule will prevail.
|Item Number
|Description
|Details
|1
|Promoter
|Canstar Blue Pty Limited ABN 60 142 285 434, Level 21 143 Turbot Street, Brisbane, QLD 4000, Australia. Tel: 07 3837 4100
|2
|Promotion Period
|This Promotion commences at 12:00pm AEST on Thursday 17th March and closes at 11:00am AEST on Tuesday 5th April 2022.
|3
|How to enter
|Entry is only open to Australian residents who are 18 years and over.
To enter the Promotion, Entrants must:
1. Follow Canstar Blue on Facebook
2. Visit the competition page and fill out the entry form
The competition entry form and bonus entry forms appear
– On https://www.canstarblue.com.au/competitions/win-a-dreametech…10-self-cleaning/
|4
|Inclusions or exclusions (if applicable)
|As per General Terms and Conditions.
|5
|Details of Prize and value
|The draw will be in relation to one (1) prize, a Dreametech Bot W10 Self-Cleaning, valued at $949.99. The prize will be posted to the winner’s validly nominated postal address within Australia, at Dreame’s expense.
The winning Entrants will be required to reply to Canstar Blue, via reply email or Facebook private message, of their:
– acceptance of the prize,
– full name,
– contact phone number,
– postal address,
– year of birth,
– approval for Canstar Blue to announce their name as the Prize winners on the www.canstarblue.com.au and/or other relevant publications.
|6
|Draw date, time and location
|The Prize winners will be randomly selected from a list of eligible participants. The draw will take place during business hours on Friday 11th March 2022 at Level 22, 143 Turbot Street, Brisbane, QLD, 4000, using computerised random selection.
The Prize Winners will be notified by email and/or Facebook private message by no later than 5pm on Wednesday 6th April 2022. The Prize Winners must claim their Prize within five (5) business days of being notified by the Promoter.
Should the Prize Winners not claim their Prize within five (5) business days of being notified, the Promoter may, at its discretion, re-determine a new Winner by a random computerized draw which will take place during business hours on the sixth business day at Level 22, 143 Turbot Street, Brisbane, QLD, 4000.
|7
|Permit details (if applicable)
|Electronic Drawing System Approval Number 1477 in South Australia.
|8
|Additional Conditions
|
