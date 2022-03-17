If you want nothing – and we mean nothing – to do with cleaning your floors, this is the prize for you.

The Dreame Bot W10 doesn’t just vacuum and mop, it then cleans and dries its own mop pads. Big water tanks support the mopping function, while a powerful battery lets the Dreame Bot W10 clean a large space with a single charge. It can differentiate between carpet and other flooring, and store up three floorplans.

All of this means no frequent water refills, fiddling with power cords, moving carpets or shifting furniture. You can choose to clean a single room or the whole house. And if paired with an Amazon Alexa, you don’t even need to leave the couch to put the Dreame Bot W10 to work!

Canstar Blue is giving you the chance to win a Dreame Bot W10 Self-Cleaning Robot Vacuum and Mop worth $949.99 RRP.

To enter, simply:

Ensure you’re following Canstar Blue on Facebook or Instagram Fill out the entry form

*T&Cs Apply.

That’s it!

This promotion ends at 11am AEST on Tuesday, April 5, 2022. The winner will be notified by email and/or Facebook private message.

Good luck!

*Terms and conditions apply.