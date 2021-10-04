Top accounting software programs compatible with Mac computers

When using a Mac, it can be difficult to navigate software that is compatible and still delivers top quality performance, particularly when software traditionally used to fall into either the Windows or Mac camp. Luckily most software is now generally cloud-based, allowing to use software regardless of the operating system you’re running, but what about accounting software? Are businesses and owners that run a Mac-only service left out in the cold, or have accounting software providers got something up their sleeve?

If you’re a dedicated Mac user that doesn’t want to settle for less when it comes to accounting software, look no further as Canstar Blue investigates which accounting software programs can be used on Mac computers or other Apple products.

What accounting software is compatible with Mac computers?

These days, most accounting software providers are web-based, which means that they don’t need to be compatible with a particular operating system, or are system-exclusive. Your data is stored in a ‘cloud’ and can be accessed using a web browser at any time, as long as you have internet access. Many of these platforms also have mobile applications that give you basic tools and allow you to make changes on the go. with most accounting software programs available on the App Store and are iOS compatible, giving Mac and iPhone users a way to stay up-to-date while on the go.

If you require accounting software that can be downloaded and used on a desktop, you may need to ensure that it is compatible with your Mac computer before you purchase the program. If you want to use accounting software that is designed for a Windows operating system, you’ll need to install Windows on your Mac first. This can be done using Boot Camp for Mac, which lets you install other operating systems, or with virtual software, and is completely legal. Keep in mind, this may affect the performance and speed of your Mac and the accounting software that you’re using, but may be your only option if you’re looking for that Windows feeling.

Top accounting software for Mac computers

Here’s a list of the top accounting software for your Mac computer and Apple devices:

Intuit Quickbooks Online

Quickbooks Mac 2021

MYOB Essentials

Xero

FreshBooks

ReckonOne

Wave Accounting

ZohoBooks

FreeAgent

Kashoo

Intuit Quickbooks Online & Mac 2021

Intuit QuickBooks Online is a cloud-based accounting software that provides online tools which aim to simplify your invoicing, bookkeeping and billing to help you run your small business. As the software is cloud-based, your secure data can be accessed anytime on a range of compatible devices, including Mac laptops, tablets and phones.

The Quickbooks online app is free to download to your Apple device or can be accessed via a web browser, however you will need a Quickbooks subscription to utilise the software. A basic Self-Employed subscription will set you back $10.50 each month and includes:

Track income and expenses

Send custom invoices and quotes

Track kilometres automatically with your phone’s GPS

Connect your bank account

Track GST and lodge your BAS online

View business insights and reports

Manage payroll for up to four people

If online accounting is not feasible, QuickBooks also has a program that is available to download to your desktop and is designed specifically for the Mac platform – the Quickbooks Mac 2021. The software can be used offline as the internet is generally only required for downloading and installing the program and for software updates. For a one-time payment of $399.99, the Quickbooks Mac 2021 software offers the following:

Maximise tax deductions with organised expenses

Track business performance

Simple setup and easy to use tools

Create invoices and record expenses with step-by-step instructions

Receive electronic payments for online invoices and statements

Download your bank transactions

Xero

Xero is an online accounting software platform for small businesses that can be used on your Apple computer or other devices. A Xero Accounting mobile app is also available to download from the App store for your Apple devices so that you can access your account using both a mobile app and a web app in an online browser. The mobile and web apps sync seamlessly so that you can make changes while on the go.

While the app is free to download, a Xero account requires a monthly subscription fee which varies depending on the features you require and the package that you choose. For $27 a month, you can sign up to a Xero Starter package, which allows you to:

Send 20 invoices and quotes

Enter five bills

Reconcile bank transactions

Manage payroll for one person

Store bills and receipts with HubDoc

Add optional extras (for an added monthly fee)

FreshBooks

FreshBooks is a cloud-based accounting platform that provides software designed specifically for your Mac. According to the website, FreshBooks on your Mac helps you to deliver “top-quality service to your client and look after the financial health of your business with ease.” There is a FreshBooks mobile app that is free to download to Apple devices, including iPhones and iPads, however you will need to pay for one of the FreshBooks subscription plans to use the software. Starting at $20 a month, a FreshBooks Lite plan offers:

Unlimited invoices to up to five clients

Unlimited time-tracking and expenses

Track unlimited expenses and send unlimited estimates

Get paid with credit cards

Track sales tax and see reports

Track and organise client information

MYOB Essentials

While the MYOB desktop program may be a Windows exclusive, MYOB also offers a cloud-based service that can be accessed online in a web browser. MYOB allows you to manage your business at any time, with the option to also log on via the mobile app, with a number of plans to choose from. The cheapest MYOB plan is the Lite option – which costs $24 per month – includes the below features:

Able to connect up to two bank accounts

Unlimited bank feed transactions

Scan and store receipts

Manage bills and expenses

Track and prepare your BAS and GST

Unlimited quotes and expenses

Insights and reporting

Phone support

Essentials (Payroll)

Payroll software for small businesses with up to 4 employees Single Touch Payroll (STP) reporting

Pay your employees from $10/month

min. cost $10.00 over 1 month Go to site Essentials (Accounting)

Online accounting software great for new and smaller businesses Single Touch Payroll (STP) reporting

Manage & track cashflow

Send quotes & invoices

Manage bills & expenses

30-day free trial available

50% off for first 3 months. New customers only. T&Cs Apply. from $25.00/month

min. cost $50.00 $25.00 over 1 month Go to site AccountRight (Plus)

Online or offline accounting software with job tracking and inventory Single Touch Payroll (STP) reporting

Pay your employees

Send quotes & invoices

Manage bills & expenses

Bill by time & track jobs

Manage inventory

30-day free trial available

50% off for first 3 months. New customers only. T&Cs Apply. from $60.00/month

min. cost $120.00 $60.00 over 1 month Go to site

ReckonOne

Reckon provides a range of finance tools for businesses, accountants and bookkeepers. ReckonOne is designed for small businesses and offers a number of subscription plans to suit your need, although, unfortunately, the desktop version is not yet available to download for Mac computers in Australia. However, its online accounting software is cloud based and can be accessed from a range of devices and is iOS compatible, and can be synced across multiple Apple products to help you on the move. A ReckonOne basics plan starts at $8, and includes the following:

Enter payments and expenses

Track and report GST for BAS

Bank reconciliation

See cash flow in real-time

Create budgets

Access business reports and insights

Share your data with an accountant or bookkeeper

Wave Accounting

Wave provides free online accounting software that can help you with a range of accounting, invoicing and receipt scanning jobs for your small business. It also provides a pay-per-use payments system which allows you to accept online payments via credit card (for a fee). Wave can be accessed via a web browser, and is cloud-based, making it a suitable option for both Mac and other Apple products, with a Wave Invoicing and a Receipts by Wave app available for download. A free Wave account includes the following:

Unlimited income and expense tracking

Add unlimited partners, collaborators and accountants

Track sales on income and expenses

Run multiple businesses in one account

Send invoices in any currency

Unlimited receipt scanning

Capture receipts offline

ZohoBooks

ZohoBooks is online accounting software for managing your finances and keeping your business running smoothly. ZohoBooks is designed with Mac operating systems in mind, and has a number of features that can be used exclusively on a MacBook, such as specialised keyboard shortcuts, context menus and spotlight searches. The ZohoBooks mobile app is also available on the App store to download to your Apple devices, including your Apple watch so that you can view outstanding invoices and send payment reminders while on the move. A ZohoBooks subscription can be paid monthly or yearly, and there are three package options, depending on your needs. A ZohoBooks Standard plan is $19.80 per month and includes:

Up to two three (additional users charge a fee per person)

Multiple customers or vendors, additional customers and vendors can be added for a fee

Manage up to 5,000 invoices

Bank reconciliation

Custom invoices

Projects and timesheets

Recurring transactions and expenses

Sales approval

Budgeting

FreeAgent

FreeAgent is an online accounting software which says it’s made specifically for freelancers, small business owners and their accountants. FreeAgent has a web application which can be accessed via an internet browser, meaning that it is compatible with Mac computers, with an app available for Apple devices, which is free to download. A Universal FreeAgent account is $10USD per month for six months and then $20USD each month after that, but includes the following features:

Unlimited users, clients and projects at no extra cost

Set up recurring invoices and automatic reminders for clients

Track and record receipts from your phone

Manage invoices, estimates, expenses, tasks and time

No contract or setup fees

UK-based support

Kashoo

Kashoo provides simple online accounting and bookkeeping software that is compatible with a Mac computer and can be accessed in a web-browser. The is also a free application that is designed specifically for iPads and other iOS devices, which offers free support, and can be downloaded from the App Store. A Kashoo account costs $20 per month and includes:

Automatic reconciliation

Income and expenses tracking

Creation of digital copies of receipts

Get paid directly from invoices

Receive reports and insights in real time

Which accounting software should I use for my Mac?

Realistically, which accounting software you decide to sign up to will be dependent on your situation, your budget, and what you plan on using it for. While some of us will simply need it to help with the fortnightly pay runs, others may need the full nine yards in terms of accounting help, or even something you can use for free. Regardless of what you need to help keep your business ship-shape, researching into all of your options will ensure that you end up with the best fit for your needs, regardless of what operating program you use.

