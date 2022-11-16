For many of us, summer is more than the beach and the cricket; it’s putrid sweat and the desire to be in air conditioning at all times. As we near the end of the year, the days are getting hotter and hotter, and some Australians won’t be coping well. This is the time of the year when we see a massive spike in air conditioner sales (no prizes for guessing why), but some consumers might be holding off on buying a new unit because of the perception that they’re too expensive – or just that any good air conditioner will come at a very high price.

Well, we’re here to dispel that myth – at least somewhat anyway. The truth is that air conditioners and the cost of running them can come cheaper than you may think. We scoured the web to find what we think are some of the best cheap air conditioners for sale in Australia.

Cheap air conditioners

Cheap air conditioners are more common than you may think. There are a variety of bargains out there to be had – you just need to look. We’ve taken a look at air conditioners in three categories – portable, window, and split system air conditioners. We’ve visited our partners at Appliances Online to get a gist of what you can buy if on a budget and these are the brands we’ve found:

Rinnai

Omega Altise

Dimplex

Kelvinator

TCL

Read on to find out how to get the best bargain.

Cheap portable air conditioners

Portable air conditioners are great if you want flexibility, as many come on castor wheels and can be moved around the house from room to room when you need them. Though, what are some cheaper ones out there?

Dimplex 2kW Portable Air Conditioner ─ $499*

This Dimplex model (DCPAC07C) comes on casters and has an operating temperature range between 17°C and 35°C. It’s suitable for rooms up to 15m² in size, which is about the size of an average bedroom and operates at sound levels of about 64dB.

A window lit (150mm in width) and a remote are included. This model doesn’t have a side-to-side swing function.

Omega Altise 2.6kW Portable Air Conditioner ─ $499*

Designed with a smaller room of 20m² in mind, the Altise (OAPC9W) offers fuss-free cooling at a cheap purchase price. Omega designed it so it’s easy to use and simple to set up. It’s suited for a study or a bedroom, and all you need is a power point.

This model features an LED display with remote control, two fan speeds with directional air louvres to direct air your way, an on/off timer, plus a 24-hour programmable timer. It also uses Aqua Chill technology for low maintenance.

Omega Altise 3.5kW Portable Air Conditioner ─ $749*

For additional cooling capacity, this bad boy from Omega Altise offers 3.5kW of horsepower. It features three fan speeds (high, medium, and low), as well as operating modes like cooling, fan, and dehumidify.

There’s a 24 hour timer for convenience plus a remote control, allowing you to switch between settings from the comfort of your couch. Its temperature range sits between 16°C and 31°C. As it has a total weight of 29.5kg.

Cheap window air conditioners

Ahh, the old window rattlers – back in the day they’d soothe you to sleep by humming incessantly, sometimes causing your window to vibrate. They’ve come a long way though, to the point where they now stand as a popular, easy, and most of all, affordable choice for Aussies wanting more ‘bang for buck’ cooling. Window air conditioners are virtually ‘plug and play’. All you need to do is find a suitable window, take out the frame and rest the unit there where the condenser can live in harmony. Let’s look at some of the cheapest window air conditioners out there.

Dimplex 2.2kW Cooling Only Window Box Air Conditioner ─ $799*

If you’re after a window air conditioner with a bit more ‘oomph’ this Dimplex model may be more suited (DCB07C). It offers 2.2kW of cooling capacity and comes fitted with a 10amp plug, so you don’t have to worry about any electrical installation woes, simply plug it into a standard power outlet. Programmable temperatures range from 18°C to 31°C. It also features a 24-hour timer, allowing you to set the air con to start cooling the house an hour before you arrive home as well as a sleep mode and swing function to disperse cool air more evenly.

Kelvinator 2.2kW Window Reverse Cycle Air Conditioner ─ $849*

Perhaps one of the cheapest air conditioners out there to both purchase and run, this Kelvinator air conditioner (KWH22HRF) also boasts a few other perks beyond just ‘bang for buck’ cooling. It comes with fresh air return for additional ventilation and air circulation to your room, dehumidification, and an auto mode to set the ideal operating mode based on your indoor temperature and comfort levels. Be aware, however, that despite the very cheap purchase price and low running costs, 2.2kW is only suitable for small studies or small bedrooms. This also means that to get maximum cooling in a larger room, you’ll have to run it more intensely for longer, which can drive up power bills. If you’re after the cheapest, quickest solution this may be it, but if you’re after the most effective then you may want to look elsewhere.

Kelvinator 3.9kW Window Reverse Cycle Air Conditioner ─ $1,099*

Kelvinator also offers another window air conditioner in a bigger cooling capacity range. With 3.9kW on board, it is suitable for an average-sized bedroom or lounge room. This unit features three speed settings, a handy remote control, a sleep mode, a 24-hour timer with adjustable temperatures, air swings, and a dust filter. Heat exchangers are corrosion-resistant with gold shield external and blue shield internal coating.

Cheap split system air conditioners

We’ve come to the business end of town now. Split systems are regarded as the bee’s knees when it comes to cooling, and are probably one of the more popular air conditioner types. Overall, expect split system air conditioners to be the most efficient at cooling your room – that is to say, they’ll cool down faster and feature automatic cooling so to limit capacity when the room is already cool or when people leave it. You can expect split system units to have more bells and whistles, and to operate at near-silent levels. Though, what can you expect from the bargain end of the catalogue? Here are some cheap split system air conditioners.

TCL 3.5kW Reverse Cycle Air Conditioner ─ $999*

With a bit more cooling capacity, this TCL is ideal for small rooms such as a bedroom or kitchen area. It features five fan speeds and a 24-hour timer, so you can program the air con to switch on according to your daily schedule. While this model doesn’t come with remote control and all the bells and whistles you’d expect from a modern split system, it does boast a 4.5-star energy efficiency rating for cooling, which is not too shabby. It also comes with a five-year manufacturer warranty for peace of mind.

Kelvinator 2.5kW Split System Reverse Cycle Air Conditioner ─ $1,149*

Despite the relatively cheap purchase price, this Kelvinator split system (KSD25HWJ) packs a lot in. It’s a reverse cycle system meaning it can both cool and heat and can operate manually or automatically. It also has HEPA and ion filters that purify indoor air with high efficiency. In terms of functions, it offers a 24-hour timer, adjustable temperature settings, a sleep mode, and an Auto mode which lets the unit determine the best settings based on the current conditions. Its 2.5kW capacity isn’t a world-beating cooling capacity by any means, but it is enough to cool or heat an average-sized bedroom. It comes with a five-year warranty and can be found for under $1,200.

Samsung 3.5kW Reverse Cycle Split System Air Conditioner ─ $1,249*

Stepping it up a notch, this Samsung system offers great power-to-price ratio. With this GEO air conditioner (AR12TXHYBWKN/AR12TXHYBWKX), you can expect more efficient cooling of medium-sized rooms. It features a Good Sleep mode to keep your environment at the optimal temperature while you sleep, an Auto Clean function, dehumidification, and Eco mode which operates with a low GWP (Global Warming Potential) to minimise your impact on the environment.

No matter what type of air conditioner you need, it pays to do your research. Also, keep in mind that the cheapest air conditioners generally carry low cooling capacities at under 4kW. While this is fine for a bedroom or closed-plan lounge room, they are likely unsuitable for open-plan areas or bigger lounge rooms and may have to work harder to achieve the same result as a bigger unit.

You may also be interested in:

Should you buy a cheap air conditioner?

Reading this comparison of cheap air conditioners, you’ve probably realised that cheaper doesn’t necessarily mean efficient. While these units are at the cheaper end of the scale, the power levels can leave a lot to be desired. You might find that the money you save now could cost you in the long run through having to run the air con for longer and under more duress to cool the room you’re in. The estimated daily running costs of these air conditioners seem pretty reasonable now, but those costs quickly add up. So, which type of cheap air conditioner should you go with? The obvious pick for the most ‘budget’ air conditioner would be a portable unit.

Portable air conditioners represent great ‘bang for buck’ and have the added bonus of being flexible as to where you put them.

represent great ‘bang for buck’ and have the added bonus of being flexible as to where you put them. Split system units are more expensive, but likely to be more efficient at cooling and will be quieter too.

units are more expensive, but likely to be more efficient at cooling and will be quieter too. Window air conditioners tend to sit somewhere in the middle – not particularly efficient or powerful, but not very costly to purchase either.

Overall, there are lots of factors to consider and every home is different. It’s really about finding the best risk versus reward trade-off. You could buy cheap and be left disappointed, but you might also just bag a bargain and walk away with a low price air conditioner that serves your purpose just fine. Good luck!

Compare Air Conditioners

*Prices correct as of November 2022.