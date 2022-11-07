Fact Checked

The Aussie summer is a real scorcher no matter which state you happen to live in. And to withstand the heat, air conditioners have become a MUST in most households. But buying and installing a permanent AC unit is not always an option, whether time, space, or budget constraints are at play.

Thankfully, portable air cons can save the day. These self-contained, lightweight units typically come with castor wheels, allowing you to move them between rooms, between your home and office, and just about anywhere you like. Mobile air conditioners are also much more economical to buy than wall-mounted or central air conditioning units. If you’re in the market for a portable air conditioner and a good deal, we’ve compiled a list of cheap units to check out.

Cheap portable air conditioners for under $300

Looking to nab a bargain on a portable air con? Here are some affordable models worth a look:

Artic Air Pure Chill: $64 RRP*

Kmart 10L Evaporative Cooler: $99 RRP*

Devanti 6L Evaporative Air Conditioner: $109.95 RRP*

EWT 5L Tower Evaporative Cooler: $179 RRP*

Honeywell ES800 Indoor Portable Evaporative Cooler: $269 RRP*

Artic Air Pure Chill − $64*

This Artic Air personal cooler uses hydro-chill technology, UV light, and a silver-infused filter to cool and purify air simultaneously. It comes with four speed options including a new Turbo mode, and offers up to 10 hours of cooling per fill. Keep in mind that with cooling appliances, you really get what you pay for so the budget price tag may be indicative of subpar performance. This appliance has mixed customer reviews online. Some shoppers labelled it perfect for smaller spaces and others said it can be too noisy and a waste of money. When in doubt, always do your research.

Kmart 10L Evaporative Cooler − $99*

As the home of trendy homewares and apparel, Kmart also keeps it cool with this 10L evaporative cooler for $99. This unit comes with three speed settings (low, medium, and high), remote and touch control, a 7.5-hour timer, and a water level indicator, to help you stay on top of maintenance. It features a slim design and easy-rolling castor wheels to easily slot in any corner of the house. This model is also kitted with honeycomb cooling, including a fixed and oscillating function and a 60° up and down adjustable window to direct cool air where you want.

Devanti 6L Evaporative Air Conditioner − $109.95*

This Devanti evaporative air cooler is an air conditioner and humidifier rolled into one, with a 4-in-1 function that combines an air cooler mode, fan, humidifier, and purifier. It features three speed settings, a swing mode, and adjustable louvres/oscillation to direct cool air anywhere you want. To use it as an air cooler, you’ll need to pop ice crystals in the 6L water tank according to instructions. This model also comes with a detachable dust filter for easy cleaning. This Devanti model is available from Woolworths Everyday Market or from Dick Smith.

EWT 5L Tower Evaporative Cooler − $179*

Harness the power of evaporation to cool your home with this 5L EWT evaporative cooler. It features three speed settings, a sleep mode and fan mode, plus a four-hour timer. This model is ideal for smaller rooms but could be ineffective at cooling bigger rooms. It has a white finish to suit most decor. You can buy it from The Good Guys for $179.

Honeywell ES800 Indoor Portable Evaporative Cooler − $179*

This Honeywell portable air conditioner is suitable for in-home and office settings, with a generous coverage area of 12m2. It features digital controls, various speed settings, a dedicated ice compartment for faster cooling, plus a humidity mode for the colder months. This model also boasts a QuietSleep mode which operates at 25 decibels (dB), so you can enjoy cooling without disturbing your sleep.

Do all portable air conditioners have to be vented out a window?

Yes − all portable air conditioners require a vent to exhaust the warm air outside. While portable air conditioners are self-contained and don’t require permanent installation, they still DO need venting (just like most other types of air con). That’s because they work by extracting hot air from a room, cooling it, and then blowing it back into that same living space as cold air. The remaining warm air and moisture at the back of the unit will need to be vented out of the room typically via an exhaust hose through a window. That’s why most mobile units are sold with a window kit.

What’s the difference between evaporative coolers and portable ACs?

The main difference is in the cooling method. Air conditioners use refrigerants to extract heat and cool air inside a space, while evaporative coolers use water and a fan to cool a room via the natural process of water evaporation. Another point of difference is that portable air cons need venting, while evaporative coolers just need a fresh air source (even just an open door) for evaporation.

Is a portable air conditioner worth buying?

Think of a portable air conditioner as a middle-ground option between a fan and a mounted AC unit. This is a great alternative if you’re looking to keep an individual room cool, if you’re renting or if your budget simply doesn’t stretch to a central air system. With that said, it’s worth noting a portable AC unit isn’t the most energy-efficient way to cool your home in the long term.

Prices were taken from respective retailers and current as of November 2022. Pricing may be subject to change according to specific retailers and stock levels.