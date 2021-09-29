The battle of the supermarkets is heating up with Woolworths launching an online marketplace, in addition to its online groceries offering.

This will see Woolies compete with other one-stop-shop stores like ALDI and Costco, although customers won’t need to fork out $60 for an annual membership or rush to snag Special Buys from the middle aisles.

Woolworths’ online marketplace aptly named ‘Everyday Market’, will feature products from partner retailers and brands like Big W, Healthylife, PetCulture, Designer Bums and Joonya, with more to be announced in the coming weeks. Major brands including Russell Hobbs, Dyson, Nutribullet, Fisher-Price, and Barbie are already online.

The supermarket’s new online marketplace will allow shoppers to buy groceries and extra products from hundreds of brands – all in one transaction. Customers will also be able to earn Everyday Rewards points on Everyday Market purchases.

Current shopping categories available on the site include household appliances, toys, baby products, pet care, and health & beauty. Woolworths has been piloting the Everyday Market in select areas since July.

Woolworths General Manager of Everyday Market, Lance Eerhard, said the new platform is designed to make grocery shopping and buying household essentials easier for Aussies.

“Millions of customers use our website to shop for food and groceries every week. With Everyday Market, we want to help our customers get more of their everyday needs in the one seamless and convenient online shop,” he said.

“We’re starting with a small group of partners and it really is just the beginning. We have ambitions to more than double our online range and offer tens of thousands of new products to our customers over time.”

Here is a sneak peek of some products available on Everyday Market:

Breville The Silhouette Flatbed Compact Microwave Oven: $189

Vax 2-in-1 Steam Mop: $149

Tefal Cook4me+ Multicooker: $349

iRobot Roomba 606 Robot Vacuum: $499

Everyday Market deliveries will incur a flat $10 shipping fee or more for bulkier items, and products will be shipped directly from Everyday Market partners rather than Woolworths. There is no minimum spend on orders.

Mr Eerhard also said Woolies’ Everyday Market saw a positive response when it began trialing the new platform in July, with cookware, kitchen appliances, and toys being the most popular purchases.

“Our customers liked being able to get lots of different needs in one place ─ whether it be a kids’ toy for a birthday, an air fryer to perfect a new recipe or a set of clippers for a lockdown haircut,” he said.

ALDI similarly started selling its Special Buys online earlier this May but has not confirmed any plans to extend this to the rest of its catalogue. Rival supermarket Coles has not confirmed whether it plans to launch something similar.

Picture credit: Haireena/ Shutterstock.com.