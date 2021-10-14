Put those tasteless celery sticks away! We know that choosing snacks to keep hunger pangs AND that extra bulge at bay can be hard, especially if you’re short on time or just looking for a quick fix. But fret not, we’ve listed some low-calorie supermarket snacks to get your hands on, guilt-free.

Best low-calorie supermarket snacks

While homemade snacks tend to be healthier than store-bought alternatives, sometimes the convenience of grabbing quick nibbles from your local grocer is too hard to pass up. To help you make the right snack choice when browsing supermarket aisles, we’ve listed some of the best low-calorie packaged snacks and foods from major supermarkets below.

Woolworths

Snack Calories per serving Price* Woolworths Beetroot Wafer Crackers (100g) 39 calories (10g) $2 Woolworths Artisan Style Seeds & Grains Crispbread (130g) 61 calories (13g) $3 Macro Mighty Bites Cheeky Cocoa Balls (5-pack) 64 calories (20g) $4.50 Woolworths Natural Cheese Sticks (160g) 80 calories (20g) $4.50 Woolworths Original Gluten-Free Popcorn (100-pack) 90 calories (20g) $2.75 Macro Lentil Bites Carrot (6-pack) 113 calories (16g) $5

Based on packaging nutritional information

Woolworths Beetroot Wafer Crackers − (39 calories per serve)

This is the perfect snack option to share and pair with your favourite cheeses (hello, triple cream brie). An entire packet of Woolworths beetroot crackers contains only 400 calories, which is just under a quarter of the average recommended daily calorie intake in Australia (1,800 calories).

Woolworths Artisan Style Seeds & Grains Crispbread − (61 calories per serve)

This crunchy crispbread loaded with sesame, linseed and sunflower seeds is deliciously tasty paired with smoked salmon and cream cheese, or as a sweat something with jam or figs. It has a 4.5-star health rating and contains less than 500 calories per total quantity (130g).

Macro Mighty Bites Cheeky Cocoa Balls − (64 calories per serve)

Who doesn’t love bliss balls? These ‘Mighty’ cacao bites from Woolworths’ organic Macro range are naturally sweetened with fruit, and free from gluten, dairy, and egg. They’re a great snack for the whole family and come in individual packs wrapped for convenience and easy to squeeze into lunch boxes. They contain about 300 calories per total quantity (100g).

Woolworths Natural Cheese Sticks − (80 calories per serve)

Claimed to be made with 100% Australian milk, with no artificial preservatives, colours or flavours, Woolworths’ natural cheddar cheese sticks are another great option for lunch boxes or on the go. Each cheese stick comes individually wrapped and contains only 80 calories!

Woolworths Original Gluten-Free Popcorn − (90 calories per serve)

This Woolworths original popcorn is said to contain only Australian-grown corn that’s been air-popped with salt to make a no-fuss healthy snack. It comes in snack-sized bags, ideal for lunchboxes, and contains no added MSG and only 450 calories per total quantity (100g).

Macro Lentil Bites Carrot − (113 calories per serve)

Hello, hidden veggies! These supermarket chips have a secret your little ones will never know. They’re made with 41% Aussie-grown chickpea and lentil flour and with 5% carrots. They also have a four-star health rating and contain less than 500 calories per total quantity (108g).

ALDI

Snack Calories per serving Price* Hillcrest Sesame Snaps (120g) 51 calories (10g) $1.39 Snackers Market Cheese Streamers 8pk (160g) 61 calories (18g) $3.49 Snackers Market Mild Salami Stix (15g) 78 calories (78g) $0.99 Belmont Biscuit Co. Dark Chocolate Digestives (300g) 86 calories (17g) $2.29 Damora Brown Rice Multigrain Crackers (100g) 82 calories (30g) $1.29 Essential Health Caramel Protein Bar (30g) 98 calories (30g) $1.39

Based on packaging nutritional information

Coles

Snack Calories per serving Price* Coles Original Rice Cakes 24 calories (25g) $1.65 Coles Wafer Thin Original Crackers (100g) 40 calories (10g) $3 Coles Malted Milk Biscuits (200g) 43 calories (23g) $1 Coles European Dark Chocolate Coat Butter Biscuits (125g) 70 calories (9g) $2 Coles Ultimate Salt Caramel Chip Cookies (400g) 79 calories (26g) $3.50 Coles Fruit Sticks (480g) 81 calories (24g) $3.55

Based on packaging nutritional information

Coles Original Rice Cakes − (24 calories per serve)

Coles’ original thin-cut wholegrain brown rice cakes are perfect for easy lunches with avocado and tuna or snacks on the go. Each puffed rice cake contains only 24 calories. Just be sure to check allergy advice on the packaging as this product may contain sesame and soy.

Coles Wafer Thin Original Crackers − (40 calories per serve)

These wafer crackers are said to be made from at least 96% Australian ingredients and to contain no artificial flavours or colours. They can be perfectly paired with cheese and deli meats for a quick snack option or amuse-bouche for your guests. These contain about 400 calories per total quantity (100g).

Coles Malted Milk Biscuits − (43 calories per serve)

Coles’ malted milk biscuits contain only 43 calories per serve and make the perfect sweet treat with an afternoon cuppa. They’re also claimed to contain no artificial flavours or colours.

Coles European Dark Chocolate Coat Butter Biscuits − (70 calories per serve)

For something choc-flavoured and low calorie, it’s hard to beat Coles’ dark chocolate half-covered biscuits which contain just 70 calories per serve. Try dunking them in some hot tea or skim milk for the ultimate sweet snack.

Coles Ultimate Salt Caramel Chip Cookies − (79 calories per serve)

If you’re looking to satisfy your sweet tooth, these Coles chocolate and salted caramel chip cookies should do the trick. Each cookie contains just 79 calories per serve, so you can even afford to eat two or three, guilt-free! Just be sure to check allergy advice on the packaging as this product may contain traces of soy, milk, eggs and nuts.

Coles Fruit Sticks − (81 calories per serve)

These fruit-flavoured rainbow sticks are ideal for kids’ lunch boxes and contain just 81 calories per serve. Each 24-pack includes six individual strawberry, apricot, orange and raspberry sticks.

The basics of counting calories

It’s important to know that while food calories per serve might be low, the standardised calorie count per total quantity (how much is in the packet) will obviously be higher. So, if you’re looking to keep your calorie intake in check, make sure to stick to serving suggestions. Also, be aware that calorie count doesn’t take into account sugar content, so be sure to check packaging nutritional information which should list sugars, saturated fats, carbohydrates and sodium. Lastly, a healthy diet should consist of a variety of foods like fruit and vegetables, as well as protein, dairy, and fibre.

*Prices taken from respective supermarkets, correct as of October 2021.