Want to deck out your home with a new 60-inch flat-screen TV for under $500? Or perhaps you’d like a pool for less than $400? ALDI’s helping you start the festive season on the right foot by slinging some cool bargains this Black Friday (or ‘Black Wednesday’), with Special Buys starting from Wednesday, 24 November.

The discount supermarket’s Black Wednesday sale will also feature online exclusives via ALDI’s website. Different online deals will be released throughout the day from 8.30am (AEDT) on Wednesday 24 in NSW, ACT, and VIC or 7.30am in QLD.

Best ALDI Black Friday deals 2021

Here are some of the best Black Friday deals available at ALDI in-store and online.

Kenwood Blend-X Fresh Blender ─ $39.99*

One hot ticket item on the menu is this Kenwood blender, which offers three speeds and a 2L jug. Other features include:

650W of power

Ice crush function

Lid with a removable measuring cup

Stainless steel blades.

This Kenwood Blend-X Fresh Blender comes with a one-year warranty.

Tefal Access Steam Pocket Garment Steamer ─ $59.99*

This garment steamer from Tefal is one of the cheapest items from ALDI’s Black Wednesday sale. It’s claimed to have a short heat-up time and comes with a travel bag and fabric brush for convenience. Other specs include:

1300W of power

Heats up within 15 seconds

6m power cord.

The Tefal Access Steam Pocket Garment Steamer (DT3030) has a one-year warranty.

De’Longhi 4-Slice Toaster ─ $79.99*

Two De’Longhi 4-slice toasters are hitting ALDI’s Special Buys, including the De’Longhi Brilliante and De’Longhi Argento. Unlike the Brillante, the Argento features extra deep and wide slots to fit crumpets and other goodies. But you can still expect similar features from either model, such as:

Reheat, defrost and cancel functions

Adjustable browning controls

Extra lift.

Both De’Longhi toasters have a one-year warranty.

Tefal Pasta La Vista Al Dente Kit ─ $129*

Looking for a Christmas gift? This Tefal Al Dente Kit includes a few non-stick cooking essentials plus a recipe booklet with video recipes. Here’s what you’ll get:

Frypan (28cm)

Stewpot (20cm)

Utility knife

Cutting boards

Two-year warranty.

This ALDI online exclusive is available through the website from 12.30pm (AEDT) on Wednesday 24, and can be delivered to selected postcodes.

De’Longhi Dedica Espresso Machine ─ $169*

There’s a good chance you’re going to need plenty of caffeine to get through these holidays. Thankfully, ALDI’s got a coffee machine from De’Longhi on hand. The Dedica Espresso machine is packed with a filter holder for both ground coffee and ESE pods. Other features include:

15-bar professional pump

Adjustable cappuccino system

Thermoblock heating system

Cup warmer

Available in red or white.

The De’Longhi Dedica Espresso Machine comes with a one-year warranty.

Viomi A9 Cordless Stick Vacuum ─ $169*

Another budget-friendly item in ALDI’s sale is this Viomi stick vac, which is said to provide up to 60 minutes of cleaning time (or 33 minutes of runtime when using Max power). Some features include:

Can be converted into a handheld vacuum

Three power modes: Eco, Medium, and Max

Includes roller brush, 2-in-1 floor brush, long flat-tip nozzle, and mite removable brush.

This stick vacuum comes with a one-year warranty.

Samsung 3-in-1 Microwave Oven With Grill & Convection ─ $179*

ALDI’s Special Buys also offer this Samsung 3-in-1 microwave oven with grill and convection. It offers a 21L capacity and a variety of functions, such as:

800W of power (microwave)

1200W (grill)

1800W (convection oven)

Scratch-resistant interior

Power, defrost and preheat functions.

This Samsung microwave provides a two-year warranty.

Bestway Pool Set ─ $369*

Looking for a gift everyone can enjoy? This ALDI pool set measures 3.69m x 1.07m and includes a shade canopy (perfect for summer) and a pool ladder. Other specs to expect include:

Made with heavy-duty PVC and polyester 3-ply sidewalls

11,133L water capacity

Weighs 42.09kg

One-year warranty

This Bestway pool is on sale at 2.30pm (AEDT) on Wednesday 24, and can only be purchased through ALDI’s website. Pool fencing laws apply.

Dometic 44L Portable Fridge Freezer ─ $499*

Popular brand Dometic will also be up for grabs in ALDI’s Special Buys. This portable fridge freezer can hold up to 44L, or 62 drink cans, and has a cooling capacity ranging between -18°C and 10°C. Specs include:

Digital control panel

Internal LED light

Waeco AC/DC compressor

Includes 12V and 240V adaptors

Weighs 23.2kg.

This Dometic portable fridge freezer has a three-year warranty.

Bauhn 60-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV With WebOS ─ $499*

There’s only one way to enjoy your favourite movie or TV series, and that’s with a big-screen TV. This 60-inch smart TV features HDR and 4K Ultra High Definition, plus has easy access to Netflix, Stan, Amazon Prime Video, and YouTube. Other functions include:

3840 x 2160 resolution

Record live TV

Weighs 20.8kg.

This television comes with a one-year warranty.

Medion Erazer Crawler E25 Gaming Notebook ─ $1,499*

Gaming can be a seriously expensive hobby, with gaming laptops often starting from just under $1,300 and costing more than $6,100 for high-end models. This Medion Erazer Crawler E25 Gaming Notebook is on the more affordable side, costing $1,499. It comes with a 15.6-inch full HD display and 1920 x 1080 resolution and offers a free 30-day trial for Microsoft 365 for those planning on also using the notebook for study or work. Other specs include:

AMD Ryzen 5 5600H

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060Ti

One-year warranty

This gaming notebook is exclusively available through ALDI’s website and is on sale from 3.30pm (AEDT) on Wednesday 24. Delivery included unless stated otherwise.

What else can you get in ALDI’s Black Friday (Wednesday) Special Buys?

Some other deals available in ALDI’s Black Friday sale include:

Scanpan Spectrum Knife Set (5pc): $24.99*

Tefal Everforce Rice Cooker: $59.99*

De’Longhi 1.7L Kettle: $59.99*

Olay Gift Pack (Olay Regenerist Micro-Sculpting Day Cream & Night Cream): $49.99*

Olay Gift Pack (Olay Regenerist Micro-Sculpting Night Cream & Retinol Serum): $62.49*

Tefal 24cm & 28cm Frypan Twin Pack: $59.99*

Medion Erazer Gaming Keyboard: $59.99*

Philips 2.0 Bluetooth Soundbar: $79.99*

Viomi Smart DC Tower Fan With Wi-Fi Function: $89.99*

Bodum Coffee & Tea Lovers Set: $89.99*

Revell Apollo Rocket Kit: $129*

Gaming Chair: $149*

Bauhn 32-inch HD LED TV: $199*

LG 34-inch UltraWide Monitor: $299*

Medion Erazer Gaming Desk: $299*

Smart Wireless Camera (4pk): $299*

Inflatable SUP: $369*

Skywalker Electric Pro Scooter: $399*

Inflatable Spa: $499*

E-Mountain Bike: $1,799*

More deals will be available in ALDI’s Special Buys starting on Saturday, 27 November, including a variety of workout gear, like a large 13kg flywheel spin bike for $199. It features all the basics, such as a display to show your cycling time, speed, distance and number of calories burned. It also has a water bottle holder for convenience and a 100kg weight capacity.

Keep in mind that Special Buys are only available while stocks last. You can check the Special Buys Stock Checker on ALDI’s website for stock availability in stores in your area.

Picture credit: Paper Wings/Shutterstock.com.