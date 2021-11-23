Sweep up to $300 off Dyson vacuums & up to $1,000 off other models

Love a great deal? Then don’t be a sucker and miss out on the Black Friday sales coming up this week. If you need a new vacuum, retailers like The Good Guys and Appliances Online are offering almost $300 off premium brands like Dyson and Electrolux and up to $1,000 off other brands. But, you better get in quick!

The Good Guys deals are only available from Tuesday, 23 November until Tuesday, 30 November. Appliances Online are kicking off their sales slightly earlier, running from Monday, 22 November to Monday, 29 November. Now that we’ve got the basics covered, here are some bargains you can expect.

Best Black Friday vacuums deals 2021

Here are some of the best Black Friday vacuum deals available from The Good Guys and Appliances Online.

MyGenie GMAX Wi-Fi Robot Vacuum ─ $424* (save $1,075)

It’s not every day that a vacuum will be discounted by more than $1,000 off, especially one with mopping capabilities. But Appliances Online has granted some bargain hunters’ wishes with this MyGenie two-in-one robot vac, which can vacuum as well as dry and wet mop hard floors and carpets. Some specs include:

1.5-hour runtime

Six-hour charging time

0.9L dustbin and 0.6L water tank capacities

3D filter and HEPA filter

Compatible with WeBack app, allowing you to remotely control your robot clean via your smartphone or tablet.

Some accessories sold with the MyGenie robot vac include mopping pads, spare side brushes and a HEPA filter.

RRP: $1,499

Sale price: $424

MyGenie X Sonic Pro Robot Vacuum ─ $464* (save $1,035)

Here’s another MyGenie model that’s on sale for 72% off. This MyGenie X Sonic Pro Robot Vacum is a high-end model that boasts both vacuum and mopping capabilities, as well as the same anti-collision technology you would expect from a robot cleaner. Other specs include:

1.5-hour runtime

Five-hour charging time

0.6L dustbin and 0.35L water tank capacities

Brushless motor

Remote control included.

This comes with a removable battery, side brushes, HEPA filters, and mop cloths.

RRP: $1,499

Sale price: $464

Pursonic I9 2-in-1 Robot Vacuum ─ $355* (save $614)

Robot cleaners that both mop and clean can be pretty pricey, so it’s handy that this set-and-forget model is now available for 65% off. It’s claimed to be allergy and pet-hair friendly and features a 3D filter to prevent dust and dirt from getting stuck while you clean. Other specs include:

1.5-hour runtime

Six-hour charging time

0.9L dustbin and 0.65L water tank capacities

Gyroscopic navigation for accurate and efficient cleaning

Brushless motor.

This robot cleaner is available in white or black.

RRP: $969

Sale price: $355

Dyson Outsize Total Clean Cordless Vacuum ─ $995* (save $304)

The Good Guys is giving shoppers an early Christmas present by dusting just over $300 off one of Dyson’s latest models. The Dyson Outsize Total Clean is said to be designed for family-size cleans. It boasts a dustbin that’s 150% bigger than previous models including the Dyson V11 Absolute Extra as well as a wider cleaner head to help make cleaning faster. Some specs include:

Up to 60 minutes of runtime

4.5-hour charging time

9L dustbin capacity

Click-in battery design, giving you the option to remove and replace the battery.

This model also comes with various attachments, including a fluffy cleaner head, hair screw tool, crevice tool, soft dusting brush, stubborn dirt brush and wand storage clip.

RRP: $1,299

Sale price: $995

MyGenie Smart Robotic Vacuum ─ $296* (save $403)

Again, MyGenie is a name you might not be familiar with…yet. But another option to consider if you’re shopping for a robot vac is this MyGenie model, packing many of the same features you can expect from other major brands. Some include:

1.5-hour maximum runtime

Five-hour charging time

600ml dustbin capacity

Dual side brushes

Obstacle-avoidance technology

Controlled via the TUYA Wi-Fi app, which lets you schedule, clean and monitor your robot vac straight from your phone or tablet.

This robot vac is available in white or black.

RRP: $699

Sale price: $296

Electrolux Pure Q9 Cordless Vacuum ─ $479* (save $270)

Can’t see the dirt and dust lurking under the couch or bed? Well, the full-tilt design and LED lights on the head of the Electrolux Pure Q9 Cordless Vacuum might be able to make cleaning easier. It also features three power settings and other functions such as:

Up to 53-minute runtime

Self-standing design

Five-step filtration system

Intuitive memory function

Aluminium frame.

This Electrolux stick vac also has a magnetic cordless charge station.

RRP: $749

Sale price: $479

Dyson V8 Animal Cordless Vacuum ─ $495* (save $204)

If you’re roaring for another Dyson deal, you can also pick up the Dyson V8 Animal Cordless Vacuum for under $500. This comes with two power modes, a no-touch bin emptying system and a whole-machine filtration system to gather allergens and produce supposedly cleaner air. Other features include:

Up to 40 minutes of runtime

54L dustbin

Weighs 2.63kg

Includes a combination tool, crevice tool, stubborn dirt brush, and a mini motorised tool.

This model comes with a two-year manufacturer’s warranty.

RRP: $699

Sale price: $495

LG A9 CordZero Multi Stick Vacuum ─ $699* (save $100)

Major brand LG is also up for grabs during this year’s Black Friday sales. Its LG A9 CordZero Multi Stick Vacuum is said to provide up to 100 minutes’ worth of cleaning time and comes with two interchangeable batteries. Other specs to expect include:

160W of suction power

0.44L dustbin capacity

Power Drive Nozzle

Weighs 1.6kg (hand unit only)

Four-hour charging time.

Keep in mind that the 100-minute runtime is available only when using both batteries.

RRP: $799

Sale price: $699

Looking for more Black Friday deals?

