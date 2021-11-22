Save up to $1,500 on big-brand TVs in Black Friday sale

A bunch of brands are going on sale in the television department this Black Friday, so if you’re on the lookout for a new smart TV or flat-screen, now is the time! We’ve listed some of the best TV deals from The Goods Guys and Appliances Online below. There are discounts to be had across plenty of major brands like Samsung, LG, Hisense, and TCL. Read on for all the specs and details.

Black Friday deals on televisions 2021

Score up to 30% off televisions this Black Friday at The Good Guys and Appliances Online. Here are some of the biggest discounts:

Model RRP Sale price % 0ff Hisense 58-inch A6 Series 4K UHD Smart LED TV $895 $695* 22% off RRP (save $200) TCL 75-inch 4K UHD HDR Smart Android TV $1,699 $1,392* 18% off RRP (save $307) Hisense 75-inch U7G 4K ULED Smart TV $2,295 $1,795* 21% off RRP (save $500) LG 65-inch C1 4K UHD Self-Lit OLED Smart TV $3,995 $2,995* 25% off RRP (save $1,000) Samsung 65-inch QN90A 4K UHD Neo QLED Smart TV $4,899 $3,398* 31% off RRP (save $1,501) Samsung 85-inch Q60A 4K UHD QLED Smart TV $4,619 $3,441* 26% off RRP (save $1,178)

Source: Appliances Online and The Good Guys, November 2021.

Hisense 58-inch A6 Series 4K UHD Smart LED TV – $695 (save $200)

This Hisense TV (58A6G) may be a tad smaller than your average screen size, but it’s packed full of features, including Wi-Fi connectivity to connect to all your favourite streaming apps, Clean View technology which automatically analyses input signals to optimise picture quality, Natural Colour Enhancer technology and DTS Virtual:X technology for a multi-dimensional audio experience. It also comes with a Game Mode and Sports Mode to help you take your entertainment game to the next level.

TCL 75-inch P725 4K UHD HDR Smart Android TV− $1,392 (save $307)

This TCL P725 Series Android TV (75P725) combines detailed 4K resolution and Dolby Vision technology to offer precise colour control and cinematic picture quality. This model also features Dolby Atmos to enhance audio clarity to match what’s on the screen and provide immersive surround sound no matter what content you’re watching. It also comes with hands-free voice control and Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity to access streaming services including Netflix, Stan, and FreeView+.

Hisense 75-inch U7G 4K ULED Smart TV − $1,795 (save $500)

Go big and go home with this Hisense 75-inch U7G 4K ULED Smart TV (75U7G) which features AI Picture Optimisation for near-perfect image quality and Full Array Local Dimming that creates better contrasts via controlling specific zones of the backlight. There’s also a Game Mode that automatically turns on when a gaming device is connected to reduce potential input lag, plus Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa voice assistants for remote control. This TV also offers hours of streaming content via Netflix, Kayo, Prime Video, Foxtel, and more. It also has Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision.

LG 65-inch C1 4K UHD Self-Lit OLED Smart TV − $2,995 (save $1,000)

LG is a brand renowned for its innovations in electronics, including this smart OLED TV (OLED65C1PTB) which features self-lit pixels to give you better colours, blacks and contrast, as well as an Alpha 9 Gen4 AI Processor for 4K upscaling and FILMMAKER MODE which automatically turns off any picture processing settings that make movies feel ‘unnatural’. It also comes with ThinQ AI for remote control via Hey Google, Amazon Alexa, and Apple Airplay 2. It also comes with built-in streaming apps including Netflix, Apple TV, Disney+, Stan, Amazon Prime, Optus Sport, and more.

Samsung 65-inch QN90A 4K UHD Neo QLED Smart TV − $3,398 (save $1,501)

This Samsung Neo QLED smart TV (QA65QN90AAWXXY) features the brand’s unique Quantum Dot technology to main the range of colours and blacks and their accuracy even at peak brightness (perfect for when watching TV during the day) and a Neo Quantum 4K Processor which works to augment on-screen images, including upscaling and colour tone mapping. This model also comes with a host of smart capabilities to give you access to all your favourite streaming apps in one place. This television also features a NeoSlim frame with a thin 27mm profile, designed to seamlessly blend into your home.

Samsung 85-inch Q60A 4K UHD QLED Smart TV − $3,441 (save $1,178)

Like the model above, this large Samsung 85-inch TV (QA85Q60AAWXXY) also features Quantum Dots to add more luminous colours and details to images on screen, and smart features with access to Netflix, Stan, FreeView+ and a dozen more streaming apps. It also features an integrated Game Mode to provide a faster motion response and reduce lag while gaming, while the Ultrawide Game View gives you a flexible aspect ratio to make you feel like you’re in the heart of the action. This model also comes with Q-Symphony (for better surround sound) − available through compatible Samsung Q-Series soundbars.

Bottom line on Black Friday TV sales