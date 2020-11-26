These Black Friday air con sales will blow you away

The warm temperature can bring even hotter temperaments from each family member, so consider maintaining the peace with an air conditioner that can keep everyone chill. Plus, peeling yourself off the couch on a hot summer’s day isn’t exactly ideal. Thankfully, there are a few split system air conditioners and portable air conditioners on sale this Black Friday to help you get out of these sticky situations. Cool, right?

Read on for the specs and features of a range of air conditioners from the likes of Fujitsu, Panasonic, Dimplex, Mitsubishi Electric, Rinnai, and more.

Black Friday Deals on Air Conditioners

Get up to 35% off split system air conditioners on Appliances Online this Black Friday. Here are some of the biggest discounts:

Model RRP Sale Price % Off
Fujitsu 8.5kW Reverse Cycle Split System Inverter Air Conditioner $4,179 $2,709 35% off RRP
Dimplex 2.5kW Reverse Cycle Split System Inverter Air Conditioner with Wi-Fi $1,000 $677 32% off RRP
Mitsubishi Electric 4.2kW Reverse Cycle Split Inverter Air Conditioner $2,339 $1,614 31% off RRP
Panasonic 8kW AERO Series Reverse Cycle Split System Inverter Air Conditioner $3,289 $2,632 20% off RRP

Source: Appliances Online, November 2020.

 

In addition, this Black Friday you can get up to 31% off portable air conditioners. Here are a few options from Appliances Online:

Model RRP Sale Price % Off
Rinnai 3.5kW Cooling Only Portable Air Conditioner $849 $589 31% off RRP
Omega Altise 3.5kW Slimline Portable Air Conditioner $699 $509 27% off RRP
Ausclimate Cool Seasons Premium 10L Cooler Desiccant Dehumidifier $629 $479 24% off RRP
Ausclimate NWT Large 35L Cooler Dehumidifier $629 $505 20% off RRP

Source: Appliances Online, November 2020.

Split System Air Conditioners on Sale

fujitsu air con 85kw

Fujitsu 8.5kW Reverse Cycle Split System Inverter Air Conditioner

Priced at $2,709, down from $4,179 — 35% off RRP

Fujitsu is offering some big discounts on air conditioners this Black Friday, with most units selling for up to 30-35% off their retail price. This includes this Fujitsu 8.5kW Reverse Cycle Split System Inverter Air Conditioner, which can be used all-year-round thanks to its dual heating and cooling functionalities.

  • Cooling capacity: 8.5kW
  • Heating capacity: 9kW
  • Remote-control operated
  • Human sensor
  • Wi-Fi Connectivity

If you’re conscious about energy, this Fujitsu air conditioner is stated to contain a Demand Response Enabled Device (DRED), which essentially allows a power supply company to limit the amount of power your air conditioner uses.

Shop Online

dimplex dces09 air con

Dimplex 2.5kW Reverse Cycle Split System Inverter Air Conditioner with Wi-Fi

Priced at $677, down from $1,000 — 32% off RRP

The Dimplex 2.5kW Reverse Cycle Split System Inverter Air Conditioner is designed to be used year-round, featuring both cooling and heating capabilities ranging between 15°C and 52°C. This cooling unit also contains a Sleep Mode which apparently adjusts the temperature gradually over time. The function is also said to prevent the air conditioner from overcooling the bedroom while you’re asleep. This unit is also Wi-Fi enabled, so you can connect it to your smart devices and control your settings from anywhere.

  • Cooling capacity: 2.5kW
  • Heating capacity: 2.5kW
  • Energy star rating (cooling): 4 stars
  • Energy star heating (heating): 4 stars
  • Demand Response Enabled Device (DRED)
Shop Online

Mitsubishi Electric 4.2kW Reverse Cycle

Mitsubishi Electric 4.2kW Reverse Cycle Split Inverter Air Conditioner

Priced at $1,614, down from $2,339 — 31% off RRP

The peaceful sound of nature during summer is one thing, but the loud hum from a large air conditioner is another. If you prefer quiet, consider this Mitsubishi Electric 4.2kW Reverse Cycle Split Inverter Air Conditioner as it supposedly operates with minimal noise. It’s also stated to contain a platinum filter to reduce airborne bacteria and fight common allergens.

  • Cooling capacity: 4.2kW
  • Heating capacity: 5.4kW
  • Five program modes: auto, cool, heat, dry & fan
  • Six fan speeds: low, medium, high, turbo, auto & silent

This Mitsubishi air conditioner is also available in other levels of power, including 2.4kW, 3.5kW and 5kW.

Shop Online

Panasonic CSCU-Z80TKR air con

Panasonic 8kW AERO Series Reverse Cycle Split System Inverter Air Conditioner

Priced at $2,632, down from $3,289 — 20% off RRP

Suffer from allergies or asthma? Panasonic claims it can keep you cool and calm with this Panasonic 8kW AERO Series Reverse Cycle Split System Inverter Air Conditioner, which contains filters that apparently purify and deodorise the air. This cooling unit is also built with an ECONAVI sensor to keep track of conditions in your room and automatically adjusts the settings to ensure energy consumption is what the unit considers efficient.

  • Cooling capacity: 8kW
  • Heating capacity: 9kW
  • Demand Response Enabled Device (DRED)

This Panasonic split system air conditioner has six program modes and six fan speeds.

Shop Online

 

Portable Air Conditioners on Sale

Rinnai 3.5kW Cooling Only Portable Air Conditioner

Rinnai 3.5kW Cooling Only Portable Air Conditioner

Priced at $589, down from $849 — 31% off RRP

This 3.5kW portable air conditioner from Rinnai could prove a reliable companion for those sticky summer days. It comes with a three-mode selection (cool, dry & fan), a delay timer to turn off the unit at a set time and omni-directional castor wheels to easily move the appliance around.

  • Remote control
  • Swing functionality to cool rooms evenly
  • 3.5kW cooling capacity
Shop Online

Omega Altise 3.5kW Portable

Omega Altise 3.5kW Slimline Portable Air Conditioner

Priced at $509, down from $699 — 27% off RRP

It’s hard to chill in humid weather, which is why a dehumidifying function in an air conditioner can be pretty cool. The ability of the Omega Altise 3.5kW Slimline Portable Air Conditioner to remove unwanted humidity from the air supposedly makes it worth checking out, especially if you live in a poorly ventilated building.

  • Cooling capacity: 3.5kW
  • Maximum air capacity: 380m3/hr
  • Three operating modes: cooling, fan & dehumidify

If you prefer to feel the cool air as soon as you enter the door, you can schedule when you want the air conditioner to start working by using the delay on and off function, which can be set for up to 24 hours in advance.

Shop Online

Ausclimate Cool Seasons Premium 10L Desiccant Dehumidifier

Ausclimate Cool Seasons Premium 10L Cooler Desiccant Dehumidifier

Priced at $509, down from $699 — 24% off RRP

This Ausclimate portable cooler dehumidifier offers efficient cold-climate operation (down to 1°c) and up to 10L of moisture extraction per day, ideal for those living in humid climates or apartments. It also features soft-touch controls and a 12-hour timer to easily set your appliance and get on with your day.

  • Auto restart after power failure
  • Easy front-removable 3L water tank
  • Continuous drainage feature (1.2m drainage hose included)
Shop Online

Ausclimate NWT Large 35L Dehumidifier

Ausclimate NWT Large 35L Cooler Dehumidifier

Priced at $505, down from $629 — 20% off RRP

This NWT portable cooler dehumidifier from Ausclimate is a great year-round cooling and dehumidification solution for larger rooms like bedrooms and living rooms. It features a continuous drainage function said to be able to remove up to 35L of moisture in the air per day. It also comes with variable humidity settings to allow you to set your preferred humidity level and a 12-hour timer to help you ‘set and forget’.

  • Dual fan speed & auto defrost
  • Full electronic controls with LCD display
  • Noise level: 48dBA
Shop Online

Bottom Line on Appliances Sales

The cost of an air conditioner can be pretty chilling, so it might be worth scoping the Black Friday sales for a bargain. But you might need to get in quick to avoid disappointment if stocks run out — and don’t forget to shop around to make sure you’re getting the best deal for you. If you’re frozen over which type of cooling unit you should get, don’t worry, we’ve got a few helpful tips to help you decide between portable and split system air conditioning. There are also plenty of sales happening for Black Friday sales on a range of other appliances including ovens, washing machines, vacuum cleaners and TVs. Happy shopping!

Picture credits: Africa Studio/Shuttertstock.com.

