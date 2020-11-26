These Black Friday air con sales will blow you away

The warm temperature can bring even hotter temperaments from each family member, so consider maintaining the peace with an air conditioner that can keep everyone chill. Plus, peeling yourself off the couch on a hot summer’s day isn’t exactly ideal. Thankfully, there are a few split system air conditioners and portable air conditioners on sale this Black Friday to help you get out of these sticky situations. Cool, right?
Read on for the specs and features of a range of air conditioners from the likes of Fujitsu, Panasonic, Dimplex, Mitsubishi Electric, Rinnai, and more.
Black Friday Deals on Air Conditioners
Get up to 35% off split system air conditioners on Appliances Online this Black Friday. Here are some of the biggest discounts:
|Model
|RRP
|Sale Price
|% Off
|Fujitsu 8.5kW Reverse Cycle Split System Inverter Air Conditioner
|$4,179
|$2,709
|35% off RRP
|Dimplex 2.5kW Reverse Cycle Split System Inverter Air Conditioner with Wi-Fi
|$1,000
|$677
|32% off RRP
|Mitsubishi Electric 4.2kW Reverse Cycle Split Inverter Air Conditioner
|$2,339
|$1,614
|31% off RRP
|Panasonic 8kW AERO Series Reverse Cycle Split System Inverter Air Conditioner
|$3,289
|$2,632
|20% off RRP
Source: Appliances Online, November 2020.
In addition, this Black Friday you can get up to 31% off portable air conditioners. Here are a few options from Appliances Online:
|Model
|RRP
|Sale Price
|% Off
|Rinnai 3.5kW Cooling Only Portable Air Conditioner
|$849
|$589
|31% off RRP
|Omega Altise 3.5kW Slimline Portable Air Conditioner
|$699
|$509
|27% off RRP
|Ausclimate Cool Seasons Premium 10L Cooler Desiccant Dehumidifier
|$629
|$479
|24% off RRP
|Ausclimate NWT Large 35L Cooler Dehumidifier
|$629
|$505
|20% off RRP
Source: Appliances Online, November 2020.
Split System Air Conditioners on Sale
Fujitsu 8.5kW Reverse Cycle Split System Inverter Air Conditioner
Priced at $2,709, down from $4,179 — 35% off RRP
Fujitsu is offering some big discounts on air conditioners this Black Friday, with most units selling for up to 30-35% off their retail price. This includes this Fujitsu 8.5kW Reverse Cycle Split System Inverter Air Conditioner, which can be used all-year-round thanks to its dual heating and cooling functionalities.
- Cooling capacity: 8.5kW
- Heating capacity: 9kW
- Remote-control operated
- Human sensor
- Wi-Fi Connectivity
If you’re conscious about energy, this Fujitsu air conditioner is stated to contain a Demand Response Enabled Device (DRED), which essentially allows a power supply company to limit the amount of power your air conditioner uses.
Dimplex 2.5kW Reverse Cycle Split System Inverter Air Conditioner with Wi-Fi
Priced at $677, down from $1,000 — 32% off RRP
The Dimplex 2.5kW Reverse Cycle Split System Inverter Air Conditioner is designed to be used year-round, featuring both cooling and heating capabilities ranging between 15°C and 52°C. This cooling unit also contains a Sleep Mode which apparently adjusts the temperature gradually over time. The function is also said to prevent the air conditioner from overcooling the bedroom while you’re asleep. This unit is also Wi-Fi enabled, so you can connect it to your smart devices and control your settings from anywhere.
- Cooling capacity: 2.5kW
- Heating capacity: 2.5kW
- Energy star rating (cooling): 4 stars
- Energy star heating (heating): 4 stars
- Demand Response Enabled Device (DRED)
Mitsubishi Electric 4.2kW Reverse Cycle Split Inverter Air Conditioner
Priced at $1,614, down from $2,339 — 31% off RRP
The peaceful sound of nature during summer is one thing, but the loud hum from a large air conditioner is another. If you prefer quiet, consider this Mitsubishi Electric 4.2kW Reverse Cycle Split Inverter Air Conditioner as it supposedly operates with minimal noise. It’s also stated to contain a platinum filter to reduce airborne bacteria and fight common allergens.
- Cooling capacity: 4.2kW
- Heating capacity: 5.4kW
- Five program modes: auto, cool, heat, dry & fan
- Six fan speeds: low, medium, high, turbo, auto & silent
This Mitsubishi air conditioner is also available in other levels of power, including 2.4kW, 3.5kW and 5kW.
Panasonic 8kW AERO Series Reverse Cycle Split System Inverter Air Conditioner
Priced at $2,632, down from $3,289 — 20% off RRP
Suffer from allergies or asthma? Panasonic claims it can keep you cool and calm with this Panasonic 8kW AERO Series Reverse Cycle Split System Inverter Air Conditioner, which contains filters that apparently purify and deodorise the air. This cooling unit is also built with an ECONAVI sensor to keep track of conditions in your room and automatically adjusts the settings to ensure energy consumption is what the unit considers efficient.
- Cooling capacity: 8kW
- Heating capacity: 9kW
- Demand Response Enabled Device (DRED)
This Panasonic split system air conditioner has six program modes and six fan speeds.
Share this article