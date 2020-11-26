These Black Friday air con sales will blow you away

The warm temperature can bring even hotter temperaments from each family member, so consider maintaining the peace with an air conditioner that can keep everyone chill. Plus, peeling yourself off the couch on a hot summer’s day isn’t exactly ideal. Thankfully, there are a few split system air conditioners and portable air conditioners on sale this Black Friday to help you get out of these sticky situations. Cool, right? Read on for the specs and features of a range of air conditioners from the likes of Fujitsu, Panasonic, Dimplex, Mitsubishi Electric, Rinnai, and more. Black Friday Deals on Air Conditioners Get up to 35% off split system air conditioners on Appliances Online this Black Friday. Here are some of the biggest discounts: Model RRP Sale Price % Off Fujitsu 8.5kW Reverse Cycle Split System Inverter Air Conditioner $4,179 $2,709 35% off RRP Dimplex 2.5kW Reverse Cycle Split System Inverter Air Conditioner with Wi-Fi $1,000 $677 32% off RRP Mitsubishi Electric 4.2kW Reverse Cycle Split Inverter Air Conditioner $2,339 $1,614 31% off RRP Panasonic 8kW AERO Series Reverse Cycle Split System Inverter Air Conditioner $3,289 $2,632 20% off RRP Source: Appliances Online, November 2020.

In addition, this Black Friday you can get up to 31% off portable air conditioners. Here are a few options from Appliances Online:

Model RRP Sale Price % Off Rinnai 3.5kW Cooling Only Portable Air Conditioner $849 $589 31% off RRP Omega Altise 3.5kW Slimline Portable Air Conditioner $699 $509 27% off RRP Ausclimate Cool Seasons Premium 10L Cooler Desiccant Dehumidifier $629 $479 24% off RRP Ausclimate NWT Large 35L Cooler Dehumidifier $629 $505 20% off RRP

Source: Appliances Online, November 2020.

Split System Air Conditioners on Sale

Fujitsu 8.5kW Reverse Cycle Split System Inverter Air Conditioner

Priced at $2,709, down from $4,179 — 35% off RRP

Fujitsu is offering some big discounts on air conditioners this Black Friday, with most units selling for up to 30-35% off their retail price. This includes this Fujitsu 8.5kW Reverse Cycle Split System Inverter Air Conditioner, which can be used all-year-round thanks to its dual heating and cooling functionalities.

Cooling capacity: 8.5kW

Heating capacity: 9kW

Remote-control operated

Human sensor

Wi-Fi Connectivity

If you’re conscious about energy, this Fujitsu air conditioner is stated to contain a Demand Response Enabled Device (DRED), which essentially allows a power supply company to limit the amount of power your air conditioner uses.

Dimplex 2.5kW Reverse Cycle Split System Inverter Air Conditioner with Wi-Fi

Priced at $677, down from $1,000 — 32% off RRP

The Dimplex 2.5kW Reverse Cycle Split System Inverter Air Conditioner is designed to be used year-round, featuring both cooling and heating capabilities ranging between 15°C and 52°C. This cooling unit also contains a Sleep Mode which apparently adjusts the temperature gradually over time. The function is also said to prevent the air conditioner from overcooling the bedroom while you’re asleep. This unit is also Wi-Fi enabled, so you can connect it to your smart devices and control your settings from anywhere.

Cooling capacity: 2.5kW

Heating capacity: 2.5kW

Energy star rating (cooling): 4 stars

Energy star heating (heating): 4 stars

Demand Response Enabled Device (DRED)

Mitsubishi Electric 4.2kW Reverse Cycle Split Inverter Air Conditioner

Priced at $1,614, down from $2,339 — 31% off RRP

The peaceful sound of nature during summer is one thing, but the loud hum from a large air conditioner is another. If you prefer quiet, consider this Mitsubishi Electric 4.2kW Reverse Cycle Split Inverter Air Conditioner as it supposedly operates with minimal noise. It’s also stated to contain a platinum filter to reduce airborne bacteria and fight common allergens.

Cooling capacity: 4.2kW

Heating capacity: 5.4kW

Five program modes: auto, cool, heat, dry & fan

Six fan speeds: low, medium, high, turbo, auto & silent

This Mitsubishi air conditioner is also available in other levels of power, including 2.4kW, 3.5kW and 5kW.

Panasonic 8kW AERO Series Reverse Cycle Split System Inverter Air Conditioner

Priced at $2,632, down from $3,289 — 20% off RRP

Suffer from allergies or asthma? Panasonic claims it can keep you cool and calm with this Panasonic 8kW AERO Series Reverse Cycle Split System Inverter Air Conditioner, which contains filters that apparently purify and deodorise the air. This cooling unit is also built with an ECONAVI sensor to keep track of conditions in your room and automatically adjusts the settings to ensure energy consumption is what the unit considers efficient.

Cooling capacity: 8kW

Heating capacity: 9kW

Demand Response Enabled Device (DRED)

This Panasonic split system air conditioner has six program modes and six fan speeds.